AMID the flurry of excitement during Millwall’s transfer deadline day, a couple of pesky and persistent voices could be heard. “Are we going to sign a defender?” Concerned fans tweeted on Friday morning, around the time Sky Sports News pundits had begun their 11th or 12th discussion on the future of Liverpool’s Mo Salah.

There had been no signs that a defender was incoming and instead one was set to depart, with George Evans announced to be heading to Wrexham just after 1pm.

His exit followed Andreas Voglsammer’s and Millwall opted to fill their spots in the team by bringing in midfielders Ryan Longman and Allan Campbell on loan.

A few dissenting voices greeted Longman’s 1.30pm arrival with, and I’m paraphrasing, “good news, but we need a defender.”

The same opinions resurfaced when Campbell followed half an hour later.

Even when speculation went into overdrive late in the evening that the Lions were set to make an eye-catching loan move for Wales international Kieffer Moore, supporters could still not restrain their anxiety that an important part of the team was being ignored.

One witty fan responded to the news of the Bournemouth striker’s links to The Den with: “Ahhhhhhh the ball-playing centre-back we never knew we needed!”

In the end it got to 11pm and Moore stayed put, Salah did too, and all the speculation and anxiety linked to the transfer window could subside until January.

Back to football then. Millwall’s trip to Birmingham City was going swimmingly when Kevin Nisbet netted the opener and it almost got even better before the assistant referee raised their flag to deny Ryan Leonard a goal from a long-range effort.

But then Shaun Hutchinson went down with a calf issue and suddenly all minds went back to what did and didn’t happen during the transfer window.

“I think he just felt his calf which is disappointing because I think you could see the solidity with him in there,” Gary Rowett said after the game. “Wes [Harding] came on and I’ve got more than enough confidence that he’ll go on and do the job in there but when you lose your captain at a crucial point in the game when you’re doing well, I think it just takes a little bit of continuity out of your team and out of your back three.

“He said he felt his calf tighten so I’m hoping he felt it and came off before it’s become too serious because he’s obviously lost a lot game time over the last couple of seasons and is such a crucial player. You need him on the pitch.”

Hutchinson’s injury was unfortunate but hardly a shock. The 32-year-old has rarely had luck on his side in recent years when it comes to fitness, falling just short of 30 Championship appearances in each of his last two campaigns.

He was fit for most the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, but registered just 26 appearances in the 2018-19 season and 16 appearances in his debut campaign at the club while Millwall were still in League One.

Alongside him in the back three is a man who has also faced injury strife. Leonard hasn’t managed 30 league appearances in any of his last four Millwall seasons, although not all of those absences were down to injury.

Harding and Murray Wallace – filling in for Joe Bryan who himself has faced a couple of knocks in recent weeks – showed they are more than able replacements in the 1-1 draw at St Andrew’s.

But you wonder if more heed should have been paid to those who urged the club to bring in another defender, especially with the 3-4-1-2 looking like it’s here to stay.

With everyone fit, Leonard, Hutchinson and Jake Cooper appear the preferred back three at the moment with Wallace and Harding ready to come in when needed. Is that enough?

Few doubts surround Cooper, who has started all of Millwall’s last 46 league games, but questions of fitness, proneness to injury and consistency may linger over the others.

In hindsight it might not have been the worst option to keep Alex Mitchell at the club rather than send him on loan to Lincoln City, but the Lions would not have made that decision lightly.

Millwall have recruited well in the central defence loan market in recent years, with Charlie Cresswell and Daniel Ballard making big impressions in back-to-back seasons from Leeds United and Arsenal respectively.

The pair brought a youthfulness and energy to an otherwise experienced defence, quickly becoming popular on the terraces for their hunger and bite.

These players don’t grow on trees but how Millwall could use someone like either of them if injuries begin to hit Hutchinson and Leonard again.

The Lions’ most successful seasons under Rowett have been built on a solid defence. Rowett’s sides have rarely been high-scoring but they have had an impressive ability to sniff out well-timed goals when opportunities present themselves and fight like crazy to hang on to leads.

Without a sturdy defence that can survive long periods of pressure – as was the case against Birmingham – Millwall’s edge will elude them.

Having a strong backline is not particularly sexy in 2023 – especially not in a division where so many teams are free-scoring with porous defences – but for Millwall it works and has been one of the main reasons they have spent the last four years fighting in the top half of the Championship despite having a bottom-half budget.

That battling draw against Birmingham, and the wins over Middlesborough and Stoke either side of their strange wobble, suggest the top half of the table is again where Millwall should be fighting.

But if injuries hit and the defence becomes a liability, those pesky and persistent voices on deadline day could be proven right.

That’s not to say that Millwall haven’t had a great transfer window. The potential and logic behind all of the signings are clear, and Longman and Campbell could end up being exciting ingredients as the season moves into autumn and winter.

But the issue with defensive depth, an issue that was staring most supporters square in the face, could still come back to bite them.