MILLWALL summer transfer target Japhet Tanganga has been released by Tottenham Hotspur.

Tanganga, 25, made 18 appearances on loan with the Lions last season, helping Neil Harris’ side secure their Championship safety with three games left.

Tanganga was hugely popular with his Millwall team-mates and with the Den support. Tanganga was chaired onto the stage at the players and staff end-of-season party. And after the last home game of the season, Tanganga was the last player off the pitch as he saluted the home supporters, who were chanting his name.

Millwall agreed a deal to sign Tanganga last month, but the player is weighing up his options.

Spurs had the option of another year on the former England under-21 international’s contract, but he joins Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic in leaving as free agents.