WHO? What? When? How?

The Championship season ended almost two weeks ago and even the most ardent Millwall fan might struggle to remember too many details from the 1-0 win at Swansea City, let alone what was happening back in August.

But some supporters are possessed with special memories and an ability to recall the most irrelevant of details.

Below are 10 questions on the season that has just passed for Millwall, varying between mildly tough to extremely difficult. It goes without saying but please do not use the internet for assistance.

How many can you get correct? Pens and paper at the ready for NewsAtDen‘s 10 questions on the season just gone with all the answers to be revealed on Monday.

1. Millwall began the season with an impressive win at Middlesbrough, their first win at the Riverside since 2014. Romain Esse and Aidomo Emakhu were memorably sprung from the bench with Esse scoring and Emakhu providing the assist.

Which Boro defender did Emakhu sprint past and leave sprawled on the turf before providing the cross for Esse?

2. Allan Campbell joined on loan from Luton Town but had an ultimately unsuccessful year at The Den.

The midfielder only made 12 appearances but managed to provide two assists during that time, which is one more than Casper De Norre throughout the whole season. Can you remember the two teams that Campbell registered an assist against?

3. Joe Edwards’ first match in charge would see Millwall romp to a 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. But the team would crash back to Earth in his next game in charge as the Lions lost 3-0 at home against Coventry City. Who did Millwall play in their third game under Edwards and what was the scoreline?



4. Zian Flemming was the only Millwall player to appear in every Championship game his side took part in this season. How many of the 46 games did he start?

5. Tom Bradshaw could only manage four goals in the 2023-24 season, a quarter of the 16 strikes he registered in the campaign before. How many teams did Bradshaw manage to score against in both of the last two seasons and who were they?



6. Adam Barrett managed four games following Gary Rowett’s departure last October. Can you name all of the Millwall players who scored across those four games?

7. Millwall lost 19 league games during the course of the Championship season. Which three teams managed to do the double over the Lions?

8. Amid managerial switches, formation changes and injuries, the make-up of Millwall’s defence has changed many times throughout the season. Who started in defence in the Lions’ opening home game of the season against Bristol City?

9. What was the highest-scoring Championship game Millwall were involved in all season?

10. Who was the last opposition player to score against the Lions when Gary Rowett was in charge?