MILLWALL are close to completing a £700,000 deal for Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff.

Striker Langstaff, 27, has been prolific in his last two seasons, scoring 70 goals in 90 starts in the National League and League Two.

Last season was Langstaff’s first in the Football League, but Millwall have had success in taking players whose experience had mostly previously been in non-league football.

Millwall signed Lee Gregory from Halifax Town of the then Conference Premier just before his 26th birthday and he finished with a record of 77 goals in 238 games for the Lions.

Steve Morison joined from Conference Premier Stevenage, also not long before he turned 26, and he is third on the Lions’ all-time top-scorer list with 92.

Both players were coached by the club’s all-time top-scorer and current boss Neil Harris.

Langstaff will have been aware of Harris’ track record of working with strikers, not only from the lower leagues. Last season, Harris worked closely with Michael Obafemi, getting consistent performances out of a forward not renowned for them. Obafemi played an important role in the Lions’ fight against relegation from the Championship. The return Harris got from Obafemi is even more impressive considering the forward didn’t hit the behavioural standards the Lions boss demands.

Millwall are also close to completing a deal for defender Japhet Tanganga on a free transfer after his release by Tottenham Hotspur.