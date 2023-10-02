“It’s a weird league,” Casper De Norre told NewsAtDen last week when probed over his thoughts on the Championship. “When you look at results after every weekend, you’re [seeing] the last [placed] team winning against the first. There are so many weird results. You cannot make any logic out of it. It doesn’t make sense.”

The midfielder’s words will ring true with anyone who has kept an eye on this division for anything more than a few weeks. There are sometimes teams, like Burnley last season, who pull away at the top and maybe one or two who get marooned at the bottom. Everywhere else, it’s a free-for-all.

West Bromwich Albion for the most part did not look all that impressive nine days ago when Millwall held them to a 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns.

But that same West Brom team went to unbeaten Preston North End on Saturday and won 4-0. Meanwhile Southampton, who had just lost four in a row in their struggle to adapt to Russell Martin’s style, went 3-0 up in 35 minutes against a Leeds United team who had been finding their groove under Daniel Farke. The Saints won the game 3-1.

There’s no point flogging a dead horse – the Championship is strange and is best avoided by anyone who likes a bet on the football.

Even acknowledging this, Millwall fans will be rightfully concerned by the maddeningly inconsistent form they are seeing from their side at the moment.

We spent last week looking at the potential of this team and where things could really work once the new signings have settled in. All of that remains true.

But now, in light of that 3-0 defeat to Swansea City, it’s worth looking at things the Lions haven’t done so well this season and will need to resolve.

On too many occasions the defence has folded and given away easy goals at bad moments. And when chasing the game, Millwall suddenly look incapable of repelling any pacy counter-attacks, an all-too-familiar theme this season.

Going forward things have also been awkward. Encouraging first half displays against Stoke City and Rotherham United aside, chances have been hard to come by and, when they do, too many simple ones have been missed.

All parts of the team can be fine-tuned going forward: the strikers can try to get in behind more and put opposition defenders on the back foot, the deliveries from out wide could be far more consistent, the creativity from the midfield could be better.

Only bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Wednesday have scored fewer goals than Millwall so far, a concerning statistic.

Even more worrying were the scenes at The Den on Saturday. There were boos at full-time and some disgruntled chanting after Swansea’s third goal went in but there was also a feeling of apathy among the crowd, as though they weren’t surprised by the stumble and didn’t entirely expect their team to get back into it.

That’s a deeply concerning sign and suggest the issues run deeper than mere inconsistency.

We’ve seen two faces of Millwall so far this season. There’s the one that can nick a goal here and there and scrap to earn their points. We saw this version against Middlesbrough, against Stoke City, against Birmingham City, and West Brom.

And then there’s the other side that just doesn’t ever really look like scoring, fail to show enough energy and concede easy, often avoidable goals – as seen against Reading, Bristol City, Norwich City, Leeds United and Swansea.

Which version Millwall actually are, and which side will prevail over the course of the season, remains to be seen.

Inconsistent results are one thing, but wildly inconsistent performances are quite another and that is where the concern will lie for many fans and indeed manager Gary Rowett.

All of this makes tomorrow’s trip to Plymouth Argyle so intriguing. They are a team that still have momentum from their promotion and are full of goals. Home Park is bouncing on match-day and the energy around the club means any Championship side risks getting ensnared by Steven Schumacher’s team on an off day, as Norwich found out just a few weeks ago.

The Lions will have to on their best form to avoid a calamitous evening that will raise more questions about who exactly the real Millwall are.