MILLWALL are looking to get back on track at home as they welcome Hull City to The Den.

There is little wrong with the Lions’ form on the road at the moment with Tuesday’s win at Plymouth Argyle the latest sign that they are capable of grabbing points at difficult grounds.

But in a reverse of normal service, it is performances and results at The Den that is causing alarm with too many sides already this season arriving in SE16 and taking comfortable wins.

Lions supporters have grown increasingly agitated as they watched first Bristol City, then Leeds United and most recently Swansea City celebrating at the full-time whistle.

Hull haven’t won any of their last six games at The Den and will be hunting for their first three points at the ground since 2013. But they have held Millwall to a draw in four of their last five games in south-east London.

The Tigers look well-equipped to bring more misery to Lions fans after a strong start to the season that has raised hopes of a play-off push.

Before their midweek loss at Ipswich Town, Hull had not tasted defeat since the opening day of the season. They have won their previous three away games before going down 3-0 at Portman Road where in-form Ipswich continue to look frightening.

Hull are the exact type of opponent Millwall may have wanted to avoid and judging by the Lions’ recent form the first goal could be important.

The 1-1 draw against Birmingham aside, the Lions have won every league game in which they have scored first (Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Rotherham United and Plymouth) and lost every match in which they had conceded first (Bristol City, Norwich, Leeds and Swansea).

Hull attacker Aaron Connolly, who scored five Premier League goals at Brighton, looks to be one to watch on Saturday.

He already has five goals in 10 league games this season and has demonstrated agility and attacking threat in abundance.

Manager Liam Rosenior will be hoping the 23-year-old is at it again as the Hull boss looks to continue a fine start to the season in what is his first permanent managerial job.

He arrived at MKM stadium almost a year ago and the Tigers’ fast start in this campaign means Hull come into this game as one of five teams on 16 points, two ahead of Millwall.

The Lions are looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since March to arrest a stop-start beginning to their season.

Tom Bradshaw has been out recently with a hamstring problem but manager Gary Rowett said he hoped the 31-year-old could fight back in time for this game.

Hull loanee Ryan Longman, who started on the bench against Plymouth, definitely won’t be available due to the terms of his loan deal.

Millwall have failed to score in their last two matches against the Tigers and last registered a win in April 2022 when Scott Malone and Bradshaw struck in a 2-1 win.

Bartosz Bialkowski, who has now kept back-to-back clean sheets away from home, has shipped 10 goals in his last four games at The Den in all competitions and will be looking to keep Hull out throughout the afternoon.