ABDUL Abdulmalik made his Wealdstone debut as his new club won in the National League.

The 20-year-old striker, who left Millwall’s Under-21s until January, got 70 minutes as manager Stuart Maynard chose to play him from the start.

He did not manage to get on the scoresheet but his teammate Tahvon Campbell netted twice in the second half to get a 2-1 win over newly-promoted Ebbsfleet United.

Abdulmalik would see another teammate, Micah Obiero, sent off in the fifteenth minute of stoppage time at the end of a game that dragged on long after 5pm.

Things were slightly more straightforward for Chin Okoli as his Bromley side kicked off live on TNT Sport against Maidenhead United.

The South London side were rampant and went 4-0 up in 48 minutes, leaving Okoli and his defensive colleagues with little to do.

But they did concede a cheap goal after 53 minutes as Maidenhead walked the ball through Bromley’s complacent backline.

The game finished 4-1 and having failed to win any of their first five games, Andy Woodman’s side have now claimed victory in three matches on the bounce and sit ninth in the table.

Nana Boateng’s Woking are the team directly above Bromley after they drew 1-1 with Solihull Moors.

Boateng was limited to just four minutes off the bench as he came on for Ricky Korboa in the closing stages.

Up in League Two, Salford City’s poor form continued as they lost for the fourth game in a row.

Goalkeeper Joe Wright was an unused sub again in the 2-1 home defeat to Walsall as Neil Wood’s side slipped to 18th.

And finally Alex Mitchell got the weekend off with Lincoln City’s game against Oxford United postponed due to the international break.

Only two games in League One went ahead as Leyton Orient won at Exeter City and Stevenage went top of the table with a 2-2 draw with Carlisle.