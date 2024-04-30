LINCOLN City surrendered their play-off place on the final day of the season after losing to League One champions Portsmouth.

Alex Mitchell would have been dreaming of ending his loan spell with a play-off journey after the Imps began the final day in sixth position.

But their afternoon unravelled with Daniel Mandroiu having his second half penalty saved before Pompey went on to score two goals after the 80th minute.

At 0-0, Mitchell made a crucial block inside the six-yard box to prevent Callum Lang from scoring.

The defeat allowed Oxford United to slip into fifth position with a 2-1 win over Exeter City while Barnsley conceded late in a 1-1 draw with Northampton Town but did enough to finish sixth.

It’s a disappointing end to the season for Mitchell but he had a solid campaign and impressed fans. The 22-year-old made 36 appearances for the League One side and scored one goal.

Fellow Millwall loanee Niino Adom-Malaki would have also been in low spirits after the final day of the League Two season.

Sutton United needed to win, have relegation rivals Colchester United lose and have a four goal swing in order stay in the football league.

But they instead played out a 4-4 draw at Milton Keynes Dons while Colchester drew 1-1 with Crewe Alexandra.

Adom-Malaki left for the London club in January as he attempted to help Steve Morison save his side from relegation. He made 18 appearances and will likely be remembered by Sutton fans for the world-class volley he struck against Accrington Stanley in March.

There was better news in the National League as Kamarl Grant’s Bromley beat Altrincham 3-1 to go to the play-off final at Wembley on Sunday.

The London side fell behind after Regan Linney ghosted past Grant and his defensive colleagues to pounce after 31 minutes.

But Bromley would strike three times in nine minutes during the second half to pull clear at Hayes Lane with Grant’s monstrous long throw partially responsible for the second goal.

Bromley will now face Solihull Moors on Sunday as they look to climb into the EFL for the first time in their history.