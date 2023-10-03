CHIN OKOLI and Bromley extended their unbeaten run to 11 games as they beat Gateshead 3-1.

The defender has started all 13 league matches and is impressing at the back for Andy Woodman’s side who have made a strong recovery after a shaky start.

Having failed to win any of their opening five league games, the National League club have now avoided defeat since mid-August and sit in fourth, just seven points off leaders Chesterfield.

Bromley have the chance to cut the gap tonight when they travel to the table-topping Spireites.

Meanwhile Wealdstone, whose side contains two young Lions, are continuing to make their way up the table as they picked up a point against Oldham.

The Latics, who are a former Premier League side, scored first through Alex Reid after the half hour mark before Sam Bowen equalised just four minutes later.

Kyle Smith completed another 90 minutes after scoring against Chesterfield last week while Abdul Abdulmalik was substituted off 11 minutes from time.

There was less action for Millwall’s other loanees.

Nana Boateng continues his spell on the sidelines after picking up a foot injury. His Woking side won 2-0 at AFC Fylde and are up to eighth, out of the play-off positions only on goal difference.

Alex Mitchell was absent from the matchday squad for a Lincoln City side that beat goal-shy Cheltenham 2-0 in League One. But the defender did play the full 90 minutes of Wednesday’s 1-0 third-round Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham United.

And goalkeeper Joe Wright was on the bench again for Salford City during their 2-1 win over Newport County, which ended a run of six straight League Two defeats.

Wright was also on the bench for Tuesday’s 4-0 League Cup loss to Burnley.