GARY Rowett has said that Ryan Longman and Allan Campbell have settled down well into Millwall’s “easy” group of characters – and may even manage to avoid the initiation song.

Longman arrived from Hull City on loan on deadline day before being joined by Campbell, also on loan from Luton Town.

They made their bows in the final 15 minutes of the 1-1 draw at Birmingham but now have to wait a couple of weeks for their next taste of match action due to the international break.

Asked how the pair have settled in and if they had been forced to do the dreaded initiation song, Rowett told NewsAtDen: “The lads usually do the initiation but we haven’t done that for a while, for some reason.

“They’ve come in quick, they’ve come straight into the squad and straight into action which I think always helps. It’s always better to do that – [although] it’s not always easy to do that – but I think that helps as you’re uncomfortable for a few days and then you’re part of the group. And I think our group is a very, very easy group to get to know and integrate into.

“And neither have gone on international duty. They’ll get to know the lads that are here, they won’t get to know everyone. In some ways it would have been better to not have an international break as those players can be fully immersed into the whole squad.

“But yeah they’ll love the chance to get to know some of the lads a bit better and find their feet training as well. Because again we have to remember that both players, for different reasons, haven’t played loads of minutes at this point of a season so it will take them a bit of time to get up to speed and get to their levels.”