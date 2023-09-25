IT would be easy to wonder if much has changed over the last year looking at Millwall’s results in the past five days. On Wednesday night, there was a 3-0 home win over Rotherham United which featured Tom Bradshaw scoring, an exact repeat of what happened on New Year’s Day. And then on Saturday, Millwall went to West Bromwich Albion to grab a 0-0 draw in a game that saw some near misses for both sides, not unlike what happened in April during the end-of-season run-in.

Whatever the scorelines say, much has changed over the course of the year. Gone are several loanees who were at the centre of last season’s play-off push and gone are some of the players who split opinion most amongst the fanbase, namely George Long, Tyler Burey and George Evans. Arriving in their place are players who look ready to take the club a step further forward.

Only five of the team that started January’s victory over Rotherham were also present for last week’s win, while six began both goalless draws at The Hawthorns.

Four points in a week against Rotherham and West Brom are hardly cause for street parties in south-east London but the two games could potentially be used as a template for what we could see over the rest of the season.

On paper at least, and injuries aside, this squad appears stronger than the one that finished last season. Not just stronger but more adaptable and with more obvious technical qualities running through it.

This is most clear in the centre of midfield where Zian Flemming heads up a three-man unit also containing Allan Campbell and Casper De Norre.

Going to The Hawthorns, Gary Rowett might have been tempted to turn back to Billy Mitchell and George Saville, two very capable players who are more well-versed in the rough and tumble nature of a Championship away game than De Norre.

But he stuck with the same midfield that ran riot against Rotherham and until Flemming’s penalty miss, the trio looked comfortable again.

Rotation is inevitable in an unforgiving division that, especially once the international breaks are done, will see matches come thick and fast and tired players having to regularly drag themselves through freezing cold Tuesday night games.

So Mitchell and Saville will obviously still get plenty of football but it’s possible Rowett may favour the trio who played at West Brom for the majority of games.

They complement each other well. Campbell’s natural inclination and freedom to step forward opens up the space for De Norre to own the deep midfield position for himself.

The Belgian had had a decent start to life at The Den but has really shone in the past week, demonstrating his graceful control of the ball, his ability to distribute play and effortlessly dictate the tempo.

In a footballing world where deep-lying midfielders are all the rage, it’s almost in Millwall’s interest if De Norre’s performances dip a little every now and again before scouts and hipsters on X, formerly known as Twitter, get wind of the 26-year-old.

There’s no point trying to keep Flemming under wraps anymore after his outstanding debut campaign.

He now looks ready to reclaim his throne after an uncertain start to the season. Like De Norre, Campbell’s positioning and the advanced wing-backs seem to help Flemming, making it far harder to just mark him out the game when the Lions have so many players pouring forward.

As for Campbell, he is the most contentious part of Millwall’s new axis.

A dodgy debut against Leeds United when the 25-year-old struggled to impose himself on the game has made some fans slightly wary.

But far stronger showings against Rotherham and arguably West Brom has given him some breathing space.

It would be unwise to judge him too harshly this early. Campbell is a seasoned midfielder at this level, making 42 appearances last season and 33 appearances the season before for a Luton Town team that finished in the play-offs in back-to-back campaigns.

Even if he takes a few weeks to find his feet, his experience suggests he will be a key figure both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

So De Norre, Flemming, Campbell – technical, plenty of energy, good in possession and a natural chemistry based on these first two games. Very promising but it will take time for things to fully click.

Rowett certainly appears to be content with his options. Asked after the West Brom game about his midfield, he said: “It’s got a little bit of different quality in it, hasn’t it? You’ve got Zian’s ability to receive the ball and break a little bit higher, you’ve gone Allan who can run between the lines a little bit more and Casper as you know is a good footballer and passer of the ball. It’s certainly something we can try to develop.

“We have good players in Billy Mitchell and George Saville, we’ve got Romain [Esse] who can play in there, George Honeyman who can play in there. It’s finding ways to be better. One of the reasons for playing [the current formation] really was to get two strikers on the pitch but as you know if you lose with that people complain that it’s a back five. Unfortunately, as a manager you have to desperately hope your players go and perform and win the game, that’s the only thing that matters for anyone.”

The midfield’s potential wouldn’t be quite as exciting if the rest of the team was not capable but that looks far from the case.

Bartosz Bialkowski has big boots to fill while Matija Sarkic is out injured until December. And while the goalkeeper may not inspire as much confidence in some fans as he once did, he is still a two-time Player of the Season award-winner at Millwall and has plenty more experience than the average second-choice keeper in the Championship.

In defence, there is little that seems to scare experienced campaigners Murray Wallace and Jake Cooper, while Ryan Leonard continues to excel at taking the ball forward and making the back-three formation click.

Loanee wing-backs Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Ryan Longman have both enjoyed strong starts to the their Millwall careers. The former excels at using his sheer pace and energy to get towards the byline and deliver consistent crosses, while the latter can take the ball either way and looks desperate to get a shot away whenever the chance opens up.

And up front there should be enough goals between Bradshaw and Kevin Nisbet, though Rowett is currently sweating on the fitness of both of them. Duncan Watmore and Aidomo Emakhu will be monitoring developments closely, you would imagine.

Over Millwall’s next 10 fixtures, some fascinating tests are waiting – Plymouth away in eight days’ time, back-to-back games against two teams who are currently struggling in Southampton and Sheffield Wednesday in November and trips to early-season pace setters Preston North End and Ipswich Town amongst all of that.

Plenty of points are on the table but many banana skins are there as well. The true potential of Millwall’s new-look midfield and their team overall should fully reveal itself in the coming months.