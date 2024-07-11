MILLWALL have completed the signing of goalkeeper Lukas Jensen from Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has signed a long-term contract at The Den and is the Lions’ third signing in four days. Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff arrived on Monday before free agent Japhet Tanganga’s permanent deal was announced yesterday.

All three could be in line to feature against Gillingham on Saturday in Millwall’s first friendly of pre-season.

Lukas Jensen has taken the no.1 shirt. Image: Millwall FC

Speaking to Millwall TV, he said: “I’m honestly buzzing. I’ve always said I wanted play at the highest level so once Millwall was an option for me, if was a no-brainer.

“The Championship is a very high level but I believe I’m ready for it to prove myself.

“Once I spoke with the gaffer and he told me about the project, it was something I could see myself in. And seeing previous seasons of how well they’ve done, I could see myself in it and I can’t wait to get started.”

Jensen impressed during the 2023-24 season for a Lincoln side that only missed out on the League One play-offs on the final day of the season.

The keeper, who stands at 6’5, kept 19 clean sheets across his 45 league games.

He only had a single season at Sincil Bank having joined from Burnley in the summer of 2023.

Jensen never made a first-team appearance for the Lancashire club and but was sent on loan on a number of occasions during his time at Turf Moor. The Danish keeper went to Bolton Wanderers, Carlisle United, Accrington Stanley and Icelandic club Kordrengir before leaving Burnley permanently.

The tragic and sudden death of Millwall’s no.1 goalkeeper Matija Sarkic in June had left the Lions without a first-choice keeper. Experienced goalie Bartosz Bialkowski, who had served as back-up keeper for much of last season, was released in May.