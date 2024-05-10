THE season may over but reflections on a long and often unpredictable campaign for Millwall continues.

The Lions brought in 11 senior players either on permanent deals or on loan moves and each player contributed in their own different way.

Who was the standout performer for you? We’ll have a brief recap of each player in the order in which they signed and then you can have your vote below.

Kevin Nisbet – signed June 14, 2023

Having not managed to get the deal done the previous January, Millwall moved quick to sign the Scottish striker from Hibernian.

With 27 appearances and five goals, Nisbet continued to show off his sharp finishing ability but did not hit the net as much as he would have liked. The prolonged hamstring injury suffered in the second half of the season obviously did not help.

Joe Bryan – signed July 1, 2023

The full-back joined on a free after leaving Fulham in what appeared to be a real coup for the Lions.

The 30-year-old had a few injury issues throughout the season but did have games when he was very lively and exciting from either the left full-back or left wing-back position.

Casper De Norre – signed July 21, 2023

Few Millwall supporters would have heard of the Belgian midfielder before his arrival at The Den in late July.

But he made an instant impact and gained many fans in the first half of the campaign before injury in December halted his momentum.

Wes Harding – signed July 21, 2023

Having initially struggled to get into the team, Harding thrived during the middle section of the season as he replaced first-team defenders stricken with injuries.

But he would not make a single appearance under Neil Harris after the returning Lions boss opted to return to a back four.

Matija Sarkic – signed August 3, 2023

Signed just a few days before the Championship season began, Sarkic kept a clean sheet in his first appearance at Middlesbrough.

Keeping up the theme of injuries, the goalkeeper missed a big chunk of the middle of the season but made some big saves after returning.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy – signed (on loan) August 24, 2023

There was plenty of excitement when the young full-back signed from Arsenal and he visibly grew in confidence and ability as the season went on.

While he did not enjoy as much football as he would have wanted in the final third of the season, many Millwall fans liked what they saw over the course of the campaign.

Allan Campbell – signed (on loan) September 1, 2023

Having started him in seven of the first eight games he was available for, Gary Rowett seemed a big fan of the Luton Town loanee.

But the 25-year-old struggled to get a look in for the rest of the campaign and his last appearance for the club came before Christmas.

Ryan Longman – signed (on loan) September 1, 2023

Regularly used by Rowett, Harris and Joe Edwards, the Hull City loanee grew in stature the longer the season went on.

His spectacular winner against Leicester City was one of the standout moments of a season where the 23-year-old managed to amass 35 appearances.

Japhet Tanganga – signed (on loan) January 18, 2024

A serious buzz accompanied the loan signing of the Tottenham Hotspur star and, once he blew away the cobwebs, it was clear the hype was justified.

Along with popping up with a couple of unexpected goals, the 25-year-old demonstrated poise and maturity in Millwall’s back line.

Michael Obafemi – signed (on loan) January 23, 2024

Obafemi was another player that needed to regain his match fitness before fans could see the best of him.

While his loan spell didn’t end well, the 23-year-old had moments and flashes that could get bums off seats and ended his time at the club with two goals in 14 appearances.

Adam Mayor – signed January 31, 2024

Clearly a signing for the future, the 19-year-old will be targeting game time during pre-season to give fans a proper glimpse into what he’s capable of.

He managed just 49 minutes of football for the Lions after his signing from Morecambe.

