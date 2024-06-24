MATIJA Sarkic has been labelled a “pure and clean soul” by his team-mates as Millwall’s players individually shared their memories of the late goalkeeper.

The Lions announced the death of the 26-year-old nine days ago and many at the club will still be coming to terms with the loss.

Millwall players return to pre-season training on Wednesday and the absence of the popular Sarkic will be felt by all.

Matija Sarkic was very popular in the Millwall dressing room. Image: Millwall FC

Those who shared a dressing room with the keeper, along with staff members and the chairman James Berylson, have shared their tributes in a collage posted on Millwall’s website as they spoke about Sarkic’s warmth, dedication, love of coffee and Borat impressions.

Striker Tom Bradshaw said: “You were always the first guy in and always greeted me with a smile and asked about the family and took a genuine interest in everything I had to say. It’s small things that make a team-mate a true friend.

“You were always the best that you could be, inspiring us as your colleagues and the younger goalkeepers to work harder and keep improving.”

Duncan Watmore wrote: “Mati was clearly very ambitious in what he wanted to achieve in the world of football and he was the ultimate professional.

“As well as this he was incredibly intelligent and ambitious with plans outside of football too. He truly did have the world at his feet, and will be so, so missed by all of us at Millwall.”

Former loanee Michael Obafemi said: “Mati was more than a team-mate. When I first came to Millwall, he helped me settle in right away. He had a pure and clean soul and he will forever be in my heart.”

And chairman James Berylson revealed that the last conversation that he had with his late father John concerned the goalkeeper.

He said: “My father’s last phone call prior to his accident last summer was in fact discussing Mati who then became my first official signing.

“Mati was always a positive presence with a permanent smile, a real leader in the club, a ferocious competitor and it was just a pleasure to have him with us over the past year.”