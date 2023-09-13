MILLWALL have had a mixed start to the new season as they begin their latest pursuit of the Championship play-off spots.

An impressive opening day win against Middlesbrough was followed up by back-to-back defeats at the hands of Bristol City and Norwich City before the Lions turned their form around by picking up four points against Stoke City and Birmingham City.

Seven points collected, four goals scored, five goals conceded and a league position of 12th are what the stats read at this very early stage of the season.

It’s typical of Millwall’s usual “middle of the road” starts, as Gary Rowett himself noted.

He told NewsAtDen: “I would say it’s probably very similar to the last four seasons in some ways. I don’t think we’ve ever started like a house on fire, I don’t think we’ve ever had such a horrendous start. I think we’ve always been always been pretty middle of the road start.

“It usually takes us a little bit of time to get going and it usually takes us a little bit of time to find that little bit of consistency for whatever reason. Obviously, we’ve worked hard for that not to be the case but it is. I think we’ve made an inconsistency solid start to the season, if that makes sense.”

NewsAtDen had a look at Millwall’s previous campaign starts since the club returned to the Championship to compare how their early season form this time round stacks up to previous years.

–

2022-23

July 30: Millwall 2-0 Stoke City

August 6: Sheffield United 2-0 Millwall

August 13: Millwall 3-2 Coventry City

August 16: Swansea 2-2 Millwall

August 19: Norwich City 2-0 Millwall

–

Goals scored: Seven

Goals conceded: Eight

Points: Seven

League Position after Five Games: 10th

Final League Position: 8th

–

The Lions had the exact same amount of points after five games last season but it is fair to say that the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign came with more fireworks.

In the space of four days, Millwall came back from 2-0 down twice – first to win against 10-man Coventry before an even more sensational comeback at Swansea as the Welsh side conceded two own goals in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, things went to the form book with Millwall winning at home against Stoke City, thanks to debutant Charlie Cresswell, but losing difficult away games to Sheffield United and Norwich City.

Goalscorers: Charlie Cresswell (two), Jake Cooper (one), George Honeyman (one), George Saville (one).

–

2021-22

August 7: QPR 1-1 Millwall

August 14: Millwall 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

August 17: Millwall 1-2 Fulham

August 21: Cardiff 3-1 Millwall

August 28: Millwall 2-1 Blackpool

–

Goals scored: Six

Goals conceded: Eight

Points: Five

League Position after Five Games: 17th

Final League Position: 9th

–

Fans were back in stadiums in their numbers after the prolonged Covid misery and Millwall fans had no shortage of goals to enjoy as both teams scored in all of their opening five matches.

Whereas Millwall took three points in their opening game at Middlesbrough this season, two years ago they needed five games to get up and running against Blackpool.

Jed Wallace was at the centre of plenty of goals at the beginning of the season while Benik Afobe, who finished with 12 Championship strikes, fired in two from the first five games.

Goalscorers: Jed Wallace (three), Benik Afobe (two), Jake Cooper (one)

–

2020-21

September 12: Millwall 0-0 Stoke City

September 19: Rotherham United 0-1 Millwall

September 26: Millwall 1-1 Brentford

October 3: Swansea City 2-1 Millwall

October 17: Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Millwall

–

Goals scored: Five

Goals conceded: Four

Points: Eight

League Position after Five Games: 7th

Final League Position: 11th

–

A dreary goalless draw in front of an empty Den kicked off 2020-21, as the new Covid-affected season began only 51 days after the previous one.

The Lions would once again accumulate eight points and Jed Wallace once again led the way in terms of performance.

Tom Bradshaw, so often a slow starter in terms of goals, notched up a strike against Swansea while in the next game, Bartosz Bialkowski had the ball stolen inside his own box to allow Scott Kashket to open the scoring when Millwall visited Wycombe.

A Wallace penalty levelled things up before a brilliant Ryan Leonard volley grabbed the three points, meaning the Lions unusually managed to register two away wins before claiming a single home victory, possibly a by-product of the Covid-enforced empty stadiums.

Goalscorers: Jed Wallace (three), Tom Bradshaw (one), Ryan Leonard (one)

–

2019/20

August 3: Millwall 1-0 Preston North End

August 10: West Brom 1-1 Millwall

August 17: Millwall 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

August 21: Fulham 4-0 Millwall

August 24: Middlesbrough 1-1 Millwall

–

Goals scored: Four

Goals conceded: Six

Points: Eight

League Position after Five Games: 10th

Final League Position: 8th

–

Millwall had a fairly decent start at the beginning of Neil Harris’ final campaign in charge – but that would not prevent the Lions legend stepping down in October.

The win over Sheffield Wednesday – where Wallace was sent off in the first half – was the final three points they would pick up for eight games until they beat Leeds under caretaker boss Adam Barrett.

That difficult run of form contributed to Harris deciding to step down. But the first five games of the season gave little sign of the struggle ahead, with strong wins over Preston and Wednesday and hard-fought draws at West Brom and Middlesbrough giving the Lions their joint-best points haul from five games as any of their seven Championship seasons since 2017.

Only that 4-0 loss to Fulham gave any sort of insight into Millwall’s vulnerabilities.

Goalscorers: Matt Smith (two), Jed Wallace (one), Tom Bradshaw (one)

–

2018/19

August 4: Millwall 2-2 Middlesbrough

August 11: Blackburn 0-0 Millwall

August 18: Millwall 2-1 Derby County

August 22: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Millwall

August 26: Rotherham United 1-0 Millwall

–

Goals scored: Five

Goals conceded: Six

Points: Five

League Position after Five Games: 16th

Final League Position: 21st

–

Millwall’s second season back in the Championship would largely be 10 months of struggle, despite the club’s record purchases of Tom Bradshaw and Ryan Leonard.

The highlight would be the tremendous run to the FA Cup quarter-final where Premier League Brighton needed penalties to prevent Millwall reaching Wembley again.

Despite the impressive cup results, league form would be patchy from the very beginning with only one win from the first five games.

It really should have been two victories but the Lions blew a 2-0 lead in the final minutes of an opening day draw with Middlesbrough.

Goalscorers: Lee Gregory (two), Aiden O’Brien (one), Shaun Williams (one), Ryan Tunnicliffe (one)

–

2017/18

August 4: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Millwall

August 12: Millwall 1-1 Bolton Wanderers

August 15: Millwall 3-4 Ipswich Town

August 19: Bristol City 0-0 Millwall

August 26: Millwall 4-0 Norwich City

–

Goals scored: Eight

Goals conceded: Six

Points: Six

League Position after Five Games: 17th

Final League Position: 8th

–

Millwall’s first season back in the Championship after two years away would throw up a mixed bag of a start.

Most notable would be the two games against the major East Anglian clubs which would produce 11 goals.

A late strike by Jordan Spence snatched a 4-3 win for Ipswich before, 11 days later, Millwall pulled off a brilliant 4-0 victory over a Norwich side who had not long ago been in the Premier League.

The eight goals the Lions registered after five games remains their best total since they returned to the second tier.

The 2017-18 campaign would also be notable for Millwall’s club record 17-game unbeaten run and record-equalling six away wins in a row.

Goalscorers: George Saville (two), Jed Wallace (two), Aiden O’Brien (one), Tom Elliott (one), Lee Gregory, Shaun Hutchinson (one)

–

After Five Games

Average goals scored:

Average goals conceded:

Average points: 6.5