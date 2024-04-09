NEIL Harris believes the tactical discipline shown by his players in Millwall’s triumph over Leicester was as good as anything he has presided over.

The Lions stunned the league leaders with a brilliant display to grab a 1-0 win courtesy of an outrageous strike by Ryan Longman.

It was a much-needed win after Millwall slumped to consecutive losses against relegation rivals but they responded by putting in one of their best displays of the season.

Harris, who has now taken charge of 254 Millwall games on a permanent basis, said the way his players executed his tactics was better than some of the famous FA Cup wins he delivered during his first spell in charge. He also had praise for Longman’s amazing effort and Billy Mitchell’s stoppage time clearance.

The Lions boss said: “That was so Millwall-like, wasn’t it? To lose at Rotherham and Huddersfield in the last minute of both games and then come back and beat the league leaders. It’s what this football club does.

“I’m delighted because it’s been a tough week for the football club and the fanbase. I could sense a little bit of nervousness and a bit of fear coming back in to the football club. I said to the group yesterday: ‘I haven’t got time for that. I’ve not come here for that.’ I’ve come here to galvanise and support and help.

“It’s down to you, where everyone was telling me ‘you can’t do, they can’t play at The Den” to go and show me. And they did. They’ve answered that critic again.

“I thought we scored a goal that was worthy of winning any game of football at this level. I thought the shape and discipline of the team was as good as any team I’ve put on the pitch here at The Den. And I’m talking about Brighton [FA Cup quarter-final penalty loss 2019], Everton [FA Cup fourth-round win 2019], Leicester [FA Cup fifth-round win 2017].

“I thought it was an excellent Millwall performance.”

On Mitchell’s crucial clearance, Harris added: “Sometimes you need those moments. Leicester might say they deserved a point from those three chances in the 88th, 90th and 94th minute or whatever it was… but we could have won 7-1 at Rotherham. It’s swings and roundabouts in football and I understand that.

“Michael Obafemi had a one-on-one in the second half and we had chances in the first half to score. I just thought to play against arguably the best team in the league and limit them to very little in the first 85 minutes was so impressive by the group. They ask so many questions of you, they’re ruthless and repetitive in what they do.”