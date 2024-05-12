MILLWALL have struck a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Japhet Tanganga.

The defender spent the second half of the season on loan at The Den and impressed across his 18 appearances.

The Lions have now moved to try and secure Tanganga on a permanent deal and The Mirror report that Tottenham have accepted an offer from Millwall.

But Tanganga would still need to agree personal terms before a deal could be done.

The 25-year-old was expected to attract interest from other Championship clubs after his strong form at Millwall.

Tanganga’s performances after his January arrival helped Millwall solidify their defence and survive relegation.

He also grabbed crucial goals against Southampton and Birmingham City during the final run of games and quickly gained popularity with fans.

But he was sent off in his final match against Swansea City after an off-the-ball altercation with Jerry Yates.

The centre-back arrived at the club after his season-long loan move to Augsburg was cut short.

Amid some injury issues, Tanganga did not make a single appearance for the German club.

He has previously made 50 appearances for boyhood club Tottenham under high-profile managers like Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino.