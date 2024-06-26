MILLWALL will start the new season at home against Watford after the Championship fixture list was released.

Lions fans will be able to pack out The Den on August 10 at 12.30pm when competitive domestic football begins again.

Millwall have a healthy record on the opening day of the campaign and have lost just one of their first 10 games going back to the 2014-15 season. They will be looking to pick up where they left off last season when they won their final five matches in a row.

Zian Flemming scored in a 1-0 win when Millwall met Watford in March

After Watford, it is a trip to Bristol City before another away match at Hull City. Home matches against Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town round off Millwall’s opening five fixtures.

Boxing Day will see Millwall travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City. The Lions’ first game of 2025 will be against newly-promoted Oxford United. Their final game of the 2024-25 season will be a trip to recently-relegated Burnley.

Fans will be keeping an eye out for games against rivals such as Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United.

Millwall will travel to QPR on September 21 before a return fixture on February 1. They will host Leeds under the lights at The Den on the evening of November 5 before another midweek game against their rivals at Elland Road on March 12.

The 46 rounds of league matches will take place across 33 weekends, nine midweeks and four bank holidays in the Championship. Fans are likely to see more of Millwall on TV next season after the EFL struck a new deal with Sky Sports to show more live matches.