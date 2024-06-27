MILLWALL will travel to Portsmouth in the opening round of the Carabao Cup.

Pompey won League One and were promoted last season under head coach John Mousinho and will face the Lions in the Championship in November and April this season following yesterday’s fixture release.

But before they can face-off in the league, they will face an August clash at Fratton Park to determine who gets into the second-round. The tie will take place on the week commencing August 12.

Millwall were thrashed by Reading in the first-round of the Carabao Cup last year

The draw was conducted live on Sky Sports News this afternoon by ex-Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair and former Liverpool, Leeds United and Leicester City midfielder Gary McAllister. McAllister said the tie between the Portsmouth and Millwall could be “electric”.

Millwall have struggled in the League Cup in recent years and were last year battered 4-0 by League One Reading. The year before, they lost 1-0 at Cambridge United in a game that saw George Honeyman sent off.

In 2021, Millwall got through to the third round of the cup competition, beating Portsmouth 2-1 at The Den in the first round. Scott Malone and George Saville scored the goals after the Lions went behind to an early strike by Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

All EFL teams apart from Burnley and Luton Town were in the hat for the first round draw. The winners from those games will then join Burnley, Luton and all the Premier League teams not involved in European competitions in the second round.

–

Full Carabo Cup First-Round Draw

Southern Section

Cambridge United vs. Queens Park Rangers

Oxford United vs. Peterborough

Crawley Town vs. Swindon Town

Walsall vs. Exeter City

Portsmouth vs. Millwall

Bromley vs. AFC Wimbledon

Norwich City vs. Stevenage

Cardiff City vs. Bristol Rovers

Bristol City vs. Coventry City

Northampton Town vs. Wycombe Wanderers

Swansea City vs. Gillingham

Watford vs. MK Dons

Charlton Athletic vs. Birmingham City

Colchester United vs. Reading

Leyton Orient vs. Newport County

Plymouth Argyle vs. Cheltenham

–

Northern Section

Leeds United vs. Middlesbrough

Carlisle United vs. Stoke City

Rotherham United vs. Crewe Alexandra

Tranmere Rovers vs. Accrington Stanley

Burton Albion vs. Blackpool

Barrow vs. Port Vale

Lincoln City vs. Harrogate Town

Shrewsbury Town vs. Notts County

Fleetwood Town vs. West Bromwich Albion

Preston North End vs. Sunderland

Bolton Wanderers vs. Mansfield

Derby County vs. Chesterfield

Wigan Athletic vs. Barnsley

Huddersfield Town vs. Morecambe

Sheffield United vs. Wrexham

Grimsby Town vs. Bradford City

Stockport County vs. Blackburn Rovers

Hull City vs. Sheffield Wednesday