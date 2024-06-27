MILLWALL will travel to Portsmouth in the opening round of the Carabao Cup.
Pompey won League One and were promoted last season under head coach John Mousinho and will face the Lions in the Championship in November and April this season following yesterday’s fixture release.
But before they can face-off in the league, they will face an August clash at Fratton Park to determine who gets into the second-round. The tie will take place on the week commencing August 12.
The draw was conducted live on Sky Sports News this afternoon by ex-Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair and former Liverpool, Leeds United and Leicester City midfielder Gary McAllister. McAllister said the tie between the Portsmouth and Millwall could be “electric”.
Millwall have struggled in the League Cup in recent years and were last year battered 4-0 by League One Reading. The year before, they lost 1-0 at Cambridge United in a game that saw George Honeyman sent off.
In 2021, Millwall got through to the third round of the cup competition, beating Portsmouth 2-1 at The Den in the first round. Scott Malone and George Saville scored the goals after the Lions went behind to an early strike by Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.
All EFL teams apart from Burnley and Luton Town were in the hat for the first round draw. The winners from those games will then join Burnley, Luton and all the Premier League teams not involved in European competitions in the second round.
–
Full Carabo Cup First-Round Draw
Southern Section
Cambridge United vs. Queens Park Rangers
Oxford United vs. Peterborough
Crawley Town vs. Swindon Town
Walsall vs. Exeter City
Portsmouth vs. Millwall
Bromley vs. AFC Wimbledon
Norwich City vs. Stevenage
Cardiff City vs. Bristol Rovers
Bristol City vs. Coventry City
Northampton Town vs. Wycombe Wanderers
Swansea City vs. Gillingham
Watford vs. MK Dons
Charlton Athletic vs. Birmingham City
Colchester United vs. Reading
Leyton Orient vs. Newport County
Plymouth Argyle vs. Cheltenham
–
Northern Section
Leeds United vs. Middlesbrough
Carlisle United vs. Stoke City
Rotherham United vs. Crewe Alexandra
Tranmere Rovers vs. Accrington Stanley
Burton Albion vs. Blackpool
Barrow vs. Port Vale
Lincoln City vs. Harrogate Town
Shrewsbury Town vs. Notts County
Fleetwood Town vs. West Bromwich Albion
Preston North End vs. Sunderland
Bolton Wanderers vs. Mansfield
Derby County vs. Chesterfield
Wigan Athletic vs. Barnsley
Huddersfield Town vs. Morecambe
Sheffield United vs. Wrexham
Grimsby Town vs. Bradford City
Stockport County vs. Blackburn Rovers
Hull City vs. Sheffield Wednesday
