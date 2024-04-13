MILLWALL UNDER-18 boss Chris Perry has urged his young stars to use last week’s semi-final heartbreak as ‘fuel’ for the future.

The young Lions lost 4-3 away to Leeds United last week in a thrilling FA Youth Cup semi-final game.

They were major underdogs heading into the game and had already surpassed expectations by knocking Chelsea out on penalties in the quarter-final stage in February.

With a League Cup final against Swansea City coming at The Den next week Wednesday, Perry is keen for his players to use the disappointment from Leeds as motivation.

He told NewsAtDen: “Not the result everyone wanted but I thought, particularly with the second half performance, we were outstanding.

“I thought we let ourselves down a tiny bit in the first half, maybe a little overawed by the occasion and potentially gave Leeds too much respect. But second half we came out and showed what we were all about and really put up a great second half performance and arguably deserved to take something from the game and take it to extra-time.

“But it just didn’t quite happen for us. A bit more luck in both boxes and maybe we could have gone through.

“We really wanted to focus on how well we done, how proud we were of them and to take the disappointment from that Leeds game and use it as fuel to take into the final next week.”

Perry, who manages the under-18s alongside Larry McAvoy, believes the strong showings in the cup competitions is evidence of Millwall’s rude health at youth level.

He said: “I think it has been [strong] for the last four years. We’ve brought some really good players through with the under-21s top of the league at the moment and winning the league last year.

“There’s good players coming through the club, through the academy and we’re trying to nurture them and hopefully get more closer to the first-team.”

One player who coaches may be keeping their eye on is under-18 captain Josh Stephenson. He scored and impressed in the game against Leeds and Perry is excited by how quickly he is making progress.

He said: “He’s come on massively. He got released by Chelsea and came in as a central midfielder and we felt he might be better long-term as a centre-back.

“He’s grown into that role year after year and he’s been absolutely outstanding for us. When he was an under-16, he played most of the season in the under-18s. And that extra year has really benefitted him in terms of his development.

“He leads really well. He defends exceptionally most of the time. He’s left-footed and he’s very comfortable stepping out with the ball and has a really good range of passing.

“We’re really pleased with his development. He’s playing a lot with the under-21s which shows he’s doing well and he’s getting better and better.”