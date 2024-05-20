KEVIN Nugent was left disappointed at his Millwall side failing to convert their chances against Birmingham City – but still credited his side for their league winning campaign.

The young Lions won the Professional Development League title last month for a second year running and were looking to come out on top in the end of season play-offs to secure the double.

But unlike last year, Millwall under-21s fell short and crashed out of the competition with a 2-1 semi-final loss after extra-time.

They took the lead against Birmingham City’s under-21s courtesy of a curling finish by Abdul Abdulmalik in the first half.

But two goals by Junior Dixon, including the winner in extra-time, gave the visitors passage through to the final. The Lions missed several chances throughout the evening.

The match came the day before Millwall revealed which players they’re retaining with Abdulmalik, George Walker, Finley Cotton, Zane Myers and Kyron McKay all playing against Birmingham knowing they would be released.

Reacting to the game, Nugent told NewsAtDen: “I didn’t think we started it that well but we had a lot of chances in the game, probably the better chances. It wasn’t one of our best performances but I still thought we were a little bit unfortunate. If we had been a little bit more ruthless and took our chances… But it wasn’t to be.

“It was a difficult week for some players who would’ve known this would have been their last game for us. So you have to take that into consideration as well.

“The lads have had a really good season. They’ve won the league but we were just a little bit short tonight. I’m really pleased to work with them and now it’s time to take a break. Good luck to Birmingham in the final.”