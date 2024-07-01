ALEX Mitchell’s craving for regular football was a big factor behind Millwall’s decision to let the defender go, according to Neil Harris.

The 22-year-old left for Charlton Athletic last week despite coming off the back of a really encouraging season with Lincoln City in League One.

Harris praised Mitchell for his communication during the transfer process and believes the deal worked out well for all parties.

Alex Mitchell has left Millwall after six years at The Den

He told NewsAtDen: “It was a joint decision between the football club and the player. There’s been a lot of water under the bridge here before I arrived, although Alex was a young lad and coming through in the youth system when I was here [as head coach between 2015-19] and I’ve been fortunate to have known him a long time.

“I did speak to him over the summer and Alex was very clear that he loves playing football. He’s played a season-and-a-half of a lot of football and didn’t want to come back and be ready to step in if somebody stepped out. He wanted to go out and play and a fresh challenge, somewhere where he could go and lead and play regularly.

“In the end we just had to accept that he’s a driven lad that wants to play. I massively respect that and I feel like it’s a very good deal for all parties. Charlton feel they have a really good player, we think they’ve got a really good player and a very good deal with real protection if he moves on in the future.

“And Alex is very happy to be based in London still and go to a local club. So everyone feels success in the move and Alex was massively respectful towards me but a lot happened over the last few years and Alex felt it was the right time to move on.”