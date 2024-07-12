NEIL Harris said Millwall’s youngsters will get a chance to impress at Gillingham tomorrow – but there will also be some first-team players missing.

Adam Mayor and Connal Trueman were ruled out of contention earlier this week but they have now been joined by Billy Mitchell, who will also be absent for an unspecified reason.

Travelling fans also won’t get a chance to see outfield signings Macaulay Langstaff or Japhet Tanganga in Kent tomorrow with neither new arrival match fit.

But at least six young stars will get some game time.

Fans will get a chance to see Lukas Jensen. Image: Millwall FC

Speaking in a virtual pre-match press conference earlier today, Lions boss Harris said: “There will be under-21 players on show at Gillingham tomorrow and I know our fans will love that.

“At least six will play tomorrow in probably split teams. So it will be a great opportunity for our fans to see players they have seen in under-21 games on a first-team pitch at Gillingham. And I look forward to how they embrace the crowd [as it’s] different playing here against Bromley behind closed doors to playing in front of 5,000 at Priestfield on a Saturday afternoon. So great opportunity for the players to deliver and stay within the group.”

While goalkeeper Lukas Jensen, who signed from Lincoln City yesterday, will play, there will be no place in the squad for fellow newbies Langstaff or Tanganga.

Harris said: “Lukas will play tomorrow. Macaulay and Japhet won’t. They’re not ready to play yet physically. Japhet’s only been in the building three days, so definitely not ready. I hope for his involvement next week once his physical markers get to the level.

“Macaulay is absolutely fine, he’s trained again today. When I spoke to you originally, I didn’t realise that his off-season programme was a lot less than our players due to an injection he had in his toe last season. So he’s not going to be ready to feature at the weekend but presumably he’ll be training with Japhet and a couple of other under-21 players at the training ground.”

Midfielder Mitchell will also be missing but Harris did not go into specific detail as to why.

He said: “Billy Mitchell won’t be available tomorrow. That’s an ongoing issue that we’re looking deeper into. I’ll give you more details when I can.”