MURRAY Wallace’s season is over after he picked up a back injury against Rotherham United.

The 31-year-old had an airborne collision with Millers attacker Sam Nombe that left both players needing to receive treatment.

Wallace continued on but had to come off less than 20 minutes later when it became clear he had picked up an issue. He joins fellow left-back Joe Bryan on the sidelines, with Bryan set to be out for a few weeks with a groin strain.

The injury leaves Wallace out of Millwall’s remaining six games of the season as they look to hold on to their Championship status. It is the second season in a row the Scottish defender has had his campaign cut short due to injury.

Speaking at his virtual pre-match press conference before the Huddersfield Town game, Harris said: “Murray Wallace came off with a back injury [against Rotherham]. He’s fractured his back so he’s going to be out for the season unfortunately, which is a big blow when you have no Joe Bryan at the moment.”

Millwall could be missing some others players for the crucial trip to Huddersfield after two games in four days over Easter.

Harris added: “As ever after the Easter weekend and the flurry of fixtures, we have a couple of niggles and problems.

“And there’s a couple of lads carrying bits from the weekend fixtures that we’ll have to check over last minute. I can’t imagine everyone is going to make the trip north with it so that’s obviously a disappointment as well.”

Tom Bradshaw and Kevin Nisbet are not yet ready to return from their long-term injuries but Harris is hoping to get them back later this month. Aidomo Emakhu could be involved against Huddersfield as he looks to recover from his injury-hit 2024.