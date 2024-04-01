NEIL Harris is not convinced his Millwall side had a “strong enough mentality” during their defeat at Rotherham United.

The Lions were beaten by the league’s bottom side who had been winless in their previous 15 Championship matches.

The Millwall boss praised his players for the “excellent work” he had witnessed before the trip to the New York Stadium but believed certain aspects of the performance fell short.

Harris said: “What we’ve done until today was excellent work. We built a togetherness around how we want to play and how we want to achieve our goals between now and May 4.

“It’s a disappointing result and a huge frustration for us. I’m angry, as I’m talking to you now, as we’ve absolutely thrown it away.

“If a team has enough to beat you because they outplay you and have momentum, then that’s football. But we threw it away.

“And that’s when I look at the group. As individuals and as a group they’ve been brilliant for me, but today did we do enough? Did we have a strong enough mentality to win for the football club? I’m not sure we did.”

Millwall fell short up front, where they missed multiple chances, but will also be disappointed by the easy nature of the goals they conceded on the rare occasions Rotherham ventured forward.

Harris added: “We made enough chances to win two or three games of football. I’m talking about clear-cut chances as well. The quality of player we have, we need to put the ball in the goal. We’ve not scored enough goals all season.

“If you’re not going to be ruthless at one end, then you have to be ruthless at the other end. And we have been since my arrival, but today we wasn’t. We didn’t do enough as a unit to keep the ball out of the net.”