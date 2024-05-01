NEIL Harris said he’s not concerned over whether he’s getting enough credit for the work he has done at Millwall.

The Lions boss immediately arrested the Lions’ slide when he returned in February, pulling off a memorable win at Southampton.

He then won six of the next 11 games he has overseen to drag Millwall from relegation strugglers to being the Championship’s most in-form club. The 46-year-old has also led his side to five wins in six home games and they are yet to concede a goal in open play at The Den under Harris’ management.

Had the season started on the day of the Southampton match, the Lions would have been top of the table before Ipswich Town’s win at Coventry City last night.

While many fans have lauded Harris’ efforts, it does not seems to have made much noise elsewhere given the other absorbing sub-plots playing out in the Championship.

Asked if he’s noticed the lack of fanfare, Harris told NewsAtDen: “I really don’t care. And I mean that. My position as any head coach or manager is going to be subjective, at Millwall also. I’m here for a purpose and for what needs to be done.

“I’m here for 15 months. People’s opinions… you can’t please everybody. And people that have an opinion, honestly, I don’t care. I’m way too experienced to worry about that now.

“I enjoy my job, I’ve enjoyed being back, the support that I’ve had has been fantastic. The support that the players have had has been phenomenal and I just want to work in that environment.”