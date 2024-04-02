NEIL Harris wants his players to show an immediate reaction to the Rotherham United defeat – starting today on the training ground.

Millwall slumped to their worst performance since Harris’ return yesterday in a 2-1 loss at the New York Stadium.

Bottom-side Rotherham had not won since Boxing Day and have struggled throughout the season, with yesterday being just their fourth win in 40 Championship games.

Harris wants to see “leadership” and “character” from his players ahead of what is now a huge trip to third-bottom Huddersfield Town on Saturday, who sit four points behind Millwall.

Speaking after the Rotherham defeat, he said: “Every game is a big game. [Yesterday] was a big game, West Brom was a big game. Huddersfield’s exactly the same.

“I expect to see a response on the training ground. I want to see leadership from the group and the senior players.

“From the players who weren’t in the team, I want to see character from them and hunger on the training pitch to be in the team on Saturday.

“We have to respond to this game accordingly. It was a disappointing result against a team at the foot of the table but we can’t dwell on this. It’s a short season now, six games to go, and we’re in a lot healthier position than we were six games ago. We were level on points with the two teams above Rotherham and we’re now four points clear of them.

“So we have to make sure we continue our vein of form and put in a strong performance and positive result at Huddersfield.”