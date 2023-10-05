GILLINGHAM have surprisingly sacked Neil Harris as manager just 11 games into the League Two season.

The Gills currently sit eighth in the table, just four points off top spot, but the club have today announced their decision to part company with the Millwall legend.

Harris had been in charge since February 2022 but was unable to save the club from League One relegation in the five months of the season that remained.

Many Gillingham fans on social media have been taken by surprise by the decision.

A club statement read: “Gillingham Football Club has today decided to part company with manager Neil Harris, who has been in charge at Priestfield for just over 20 months.

“Having joined the club in February of 2022, Neil nearly kept the team in League One, getting relegated on the last day of the season on goal difference, making up a 10-point deficit in the process.

“The club has decided it now wishes to go in a different direction and will begin the process of identifying a head coach to take the team forward.”

Gillingham added that Keith Millen will take control of first-team matters on an interim basis with immediate effect. Harris’ assistant and former Millwall star David Livermore has also left the club.

The decision will come as a shock to many after the Kent-based side won six of their opening 11 games, with the first four all by the scoreline of 1-0.

Gillingham topped the table as recently as September 16, just 20 days ago, but had lost two of their last three.

Harris’ last game in charge was on Tuesday night as the Gills lost 2-0 at Crewe Alexandra.

The club’s next game will be at home to MK Dons.

Before moving into management, Harris made 412 appearances for Millwall and scored 135 goals over two spells at The Den, becoming the Lions’ record goal scorer.

As manager of Millwall, Harris won promotion through the League One play-offs and took the club on a memorable run to the FA Cup quarter-finals in the 2018-19 season. He resigned in October 2019 and was replaced by Gary Rowett.

Gillingham hosted Millwall in pre-season back in July in what was the Lions’ first game since the tragic passing of club owner John Berylson.