NEIL Harris has revealed that he was on the phone multiple times a week persuading Japhet Tanganga to come back to Millwall.

The 25-year-old made an eye-catching return to The Den on Wednesday in a permanent deal having impressed during a loan spell in SE16 last season.

Plenty of suitors had been pursuing the defender after he was released by Tottenham Hotspur in June and became a free agent.

But the Lions pulled through – even if Harris admits he wasn’t always convinced they would succeed.

Japhet Tanganga is back at Millwall. Image: Millwall FC

Asked if was confident about getting the deal over the line, Lions boss Harris said: “No. All I can do is praise Japhet. We spoke at least once a week, if not two, three times. Really open, strong relationship. There’s been times when it looked like Japh might end up somewhere that’s seen as bigger clubs and better levels than us and we had to hang in there.

“My relationship with Japh has always been strong and positive and important in this and ultimately he’s come because he loved his time here and wants to help us get better.

“But also it feels like a good home for him to improve his game but also show the world he can play a round of fixtures as well.

“So no, I wasn’t always confident in Japhet coming and probably relieved to get him over the line as much as anything.”

Harris, who celebrates his 47th birthday today, said the response the centre-back received from his Lions team-mates and fans also played a big part.

He said: “I think the relationships he built here certainly helped get it over the line. The success he had here as a player with so many clean sheets and that we only let nine goals in 13 games was instrumental in his decision-making.

“The love he had from the changing room and fanbase was hugely vital to him as well. My first game at Southampton he became almost a cult hero on day one of my tenure, and that’s brilliant for him and certainly helped.

“Having him in the building certainly helps us move forward as a group to be the best we can. But I’m not going to put myself and my group under too much pressure at the moment. We have to navigate through pre-season and then our aim is to be as good as we were last year if not be better.”