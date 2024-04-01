MURRAY Wallace was potentially suffering from whiplash, Neil Harris believes, as the Millwall boss gave an update on the defender after the defeat to Rotherham United.

The Scotsman had an airborne collision with Sam Nombe just minutes into the game at the New York Stadium, a match the Lions would eventually lose 2-1.

After receiving treatment, Wallace attempted to continue but was visibly uncomfortable and was taken off after 24 minutes for Danny McNamara.

Harris said: “His back stiffened up and his neck stiffened up so probably a bit of whiplash for Murray. We’ll have to see how he goes over the next couple of days.

“We brought Murray back in today as a left-footed full-back without Joe Bryan so it’s obviously a blow to lose your two-backs.”

Bryan had been subbed off against West Bromwich Albion on Good Friday with groin issues.

Harris believes Millwall will be without the 30-year-old for “a couple of weeks” while Wallace will be assessed in the coming days.