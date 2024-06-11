FORMER Millwall defender Stuart Nethercott has bravely opened up on his cancer scare after the discovery of a mole last summer.

The 51-year-old, who captained Millwall to the Division Two title in 2001, said he was left in a ‘blur’ after the diagnosis.

The cancerous mole was removed but Nethercott then faced further health complications after the treatment.

He received the all-clear in January this year and has urged others to be vigilant when it comes to their health.

Nethercott told the Wall Talk podcast: “Back in June or July 2023, I was playing a few charity games. I had a massage with a physio and [he spotted] the mole on my leg and asked if I’ve had it looked at.

“I was going ‘nah, don’t be silly, it’s just there.’ He told me that he would get it checked, so I did it. Went through the system with the doctors, had it removed and then it’s a waiting game for the results.

“And then you’re called in and the results were cancerous. I was in the room with my wife and I was just in a blur. I was fazed, bleary-eyed, not even listening. It was one of those things where I thought ‘I’m going to fight this’.

“I went in for the operation on December 20, they done a biopsy on the area where the mole was and had an incision near my groin. It all went well. I had the operation on the Wednesday, was out by the Thursday and then back home recuperating.”

Unfortunately for Nethercott, his ordeal was not over and he was left feeling “really rough” over Christmas while was preparing the roast dinner. A rash had appeared near where the mole had been removed and by Boxing Day he was left with no choice but to check himself back into hospital, where he was put on antibiotics.

He said: “The staff there was really scarce and, I’m not going to knock the NHS, but it’s only when you go in there that you understand it’s a mess, it’s an absolute mess.

“The rash was getting worst and I was going ‘I’m in so much pain that something needs to be done’. Eight hours later they went in where the incision was and flushed this rash out.

“This is now the 29th of December and I’m stuck in hospital over New Year’s. I’m getting all the WhatsApp messages from all the boys saying ‘Happy New Year’ and I was in hospital. I didn’t want to ruin anyone’s Christmas or be a burden on anybody.

“I got out on January 2nd and now I was waiting for the results. On the 18th they came through and it was all clear. I’ve got a few scars, more now then when I was playing.”

Nethercott, who made 227 appearances with Millwall over six years at The Den, said he wanted to share his story to remind others to prioritise their health.

He added: “If you see a mole or anything you think is not right, get it done. If it wasn’t for the physio and Mark Falco, the ex-Spurs player who played here who was pushing me… they’ve done me a right favour.”