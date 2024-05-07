A sharp blast from the Doc’s whistle brought training to a standstill.

“No, no, we don’t do that here,” the Millwall manager warned. “We hit Cas and Teddy and we play from there.”

New Lions left-back Ian Dawes nodded his head. ‘Okay, boss, no worries.’ Dawes had just committed the cardinal sin of playing a pass into midfield.

He wouldn’t be making the same mistake again.

It ha