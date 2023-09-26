THEY were whipped into shape on the terraces at the Old Den, the hills in Greenwich Park and any bits of green grass they could find around Deptford. They tackled car tyres, scraped the scum from bathtubs and the shit from boots. But they were so good the first team complained about playing them in practice matches. Brian Clough said they were the best he had ever seen.

Oh, and they were also coached by a man who was involved in trying to bring Diego Maradona to Sheffield United.

But, listening to the story of that history-making 1979 FA Youth Cup winning side, you can’t help thinking what might have been.

The Lions were promoted to the top flight of English football, the First Division, for the first time, in 1988, but there is still a feeling of, ‘if only….’

Perhaps that 1979 group were broken up too soon, some talented, tough players allowed to leave shortly after breaking into the first team. Some returned and were part of the promotion-winning side in 1988. Some never did, like midfielder Dave Martin.

The majority of that youth team earned professional contracts. Senior boss George Petchey had a clear idea how to bring young players through to the first team.

They were given fish and chips (when the first team had to make do with two-quid rolls) to build up their strength and all those jobs around the ground were to build character.

“If you put it in front of a kid now at 16, it was brutal,” Phil Coleman, a tough centre-half who scored in the final against Manchester City, tells NewsAtDen+. “We were weeding the terraces. We were spiking the pitch, we were changing the lightbulbs. We were in the bath cleaning the scum off the tubs. We were doing the toilets, all cleaning boots, all washing the kit for the first team.

“And training every day.”

The brutality wasn’t just limited to those jobs. We’ve all heard the saying (though it does seem to have gone out of fashion in the last few years): ‘If you’re good enough, you’re old enough’.

In the late 1970s, that meant, ‘if you’re good enough, you’re old enough to have your nose broken by a grizzled, embittered old centre-forward in a reserve game’.

It was a fierce apprenticeship but it paid off for this group. Remarkably, all 12 players in the match-day squads for both legs of the final went on to play for the first team.

“Us kids coming through, I can remember being smashed by some old centre-forwards,” Coleman continues, remembering how a more senior team-mate had passed on a dirty job. “Teddy Maybank. Martin Chivers as well, he was at Tottenham. He was 30-odd and I was 16, 17. I made my debut in the reserves at 16.

“I also then did it to Dave Thompson in 1988. We were playing Southampton’s reserves and Joe Jordan was playing. I said to Dave Thompson, ‘you mark him and I’ll take the fast one’.

“First challenge, Thommo’s nose got broken by Joe Jordan’s elbow. I used my experience to give the kid the dose! That’s how you come through as an 18-year-old.

“I think it’s been watered down, the youth and reserves, the under-23s. We were 18. Going on from all of us signing schoolboy [forms], all of us signing apprenticeships, all of us signed pro and played in the first team. That’s never going to happen ever again. I can’t see it happening ever again.

“If you were 18 and good enough you played in the first team. We didn’t have an under-21s, we didn’t have an under-23s. You sign pro and then wait five years until you’re under-23 and you’re still not in the first team?

“So it was a bit harsher, but the opportunity was there and this club definitely gave it.

“It wasn’t a dream [to play for Millwall] but I just thought if I carried on playing and doing everything possible…things naturally happened, I didn’t chase anything. I just played for my primary school team, then a Sunday team, under-14s I played for Blackheath district. Under-15s I played for London.

“At that level then you start getting all the scouts turning up at the district and county matches.

“But I don’t know to this day how I ended up at Millwall. I don’t know how I ended up at Charlton, I don’t know how I ended up at Arsenal as a 14-year-old, 15-year-old, training.

“Monday I was at Charlton, Tuesday I was at Arsenal, Thursday I was at Millwall with Billy [Neil]. And then Ted Buxton knocked on the door one night and went, ‘do you want to sign these schoolboy forms, you’re 15 in three months.

“Me mum and dad said, ‘what do you want to do?’ I wasn’t really enjoying it at Arsenal, to me it was a long trek over there for an hour’s training.

“No chance Charlton, for obvious reasons. I’m standing on the terraces at The Den and Charlton were trying to sign me? Never going to happen.

“I went, ‘go on, then’. Fifteen in three months, I was locked in and Ted Buxton was the guy who brought the forms round.

“George Petchey, Ted Buxton, Billy Neil, Bob Pearson, these guys were out looking at players. And obviously playing for the districts and then playing for London against Essex, against Birmingham, there is a bit more representative kudos.

“I trained probably harder then because there was an apprenticeship – not that I knew – and I didn’t sign that until we came back from a tour abroad. We went to Belgium at the end of the season in May. I came back from Belgium knowing full well I’d had another good tournament and then it was, ‘do you want to sign an apprenticeship?’

“There was nothing a given, it was always last-minute.

“But I can categorically state – myself, Peter Gleasure, there were a few of us – we always did extra training. I ran up and down the terraces on my own. In the close season, six, seven, eight weeks off, I was running the hills in Greenwich Park.

“We had the weights machines and I went in and did them at eight o’clock. I did all the training and at four o’clock I did another set.”

This was a time before vast scouting networks leaving little of the globe untapped. Clubs looked mostly local, and there was plenty of talent on doorsteps.

“Going back to about 1975, a lot of us from all over south London and a few from east London, and Reading and Slough, came together as 15-, 16-year-old schoolboys,” Coleman explains. “We all signed schoolboy forms together.

“The vast majority of us did a two-year apprenticeship and were joined by the younger cohort and a few schoolboys.

“When you knitted the whole lot together – with George Petchey and Terry Long – put them all together and we won the FA Youth Cup in 1979.

“Billy was the coach of the schoolboys. We trained on a Thursday night at Crofton Park Leisure Centre. And then we all turned up at Langley Park for the south-east counties games.

“From 15, 16, 17, 18, Billy looked after that whole set-up. He took the youth team on a Saturday in the south-east counties and as we stepped up to professional from apprenticeship we went into the midweek league. Most of us were playing in the midweek reserve league as well.

“So it was full-time training, playing on a Wednesday for the reserves and then a Saturday.

“The first ones through into the first team were Dave Mehmet and Kevin O’Callaghan. That took away from our team so we always ended up second or third or fourth in the south-east counties league. But when we were together for the FA Youth Cup matches, the rest is history.

“The south-east counties went from Portsmouth, Southampton, Brighton over to Southend up to Arsenal, Tottenham, everybody in that area out to Reading and Swindon. There were about 24 clubs in the south-east counties league. You had some tough games against some tough opposition.

“The midweek was just as tough. You played against Chelsea’s reserves. Played against Brighton’s reserves. That was a tough league. If you weren’t in the first team you played in the midweek league.”

In 1979, in an Observer article titled ‘Frugal but fun’, the value-for-money Ford Fiesta at £2,260 was recommended. You could get a gallon of petrol for less than a pound, a pint for around 45p and a newspaper for less than 10p.

Can Coleman remember his first wage?

“I know exactly what it was,” he says. “As an apprentice, it was £16 a week. My mum got £20 lodging. My first pro contract was £70 a week.”

Enough to live on?

“That was plenty. The rent was £20. You got yourself a car and passed your test. I got £5 travelling. If you bunked the fares it was five quid extra!

“After my debut, George Petchey called me in and gave me a four-year contract and doubled my money.

“The incentives were there for the boys as well. My contract had £30 an appearance, £70 a win and £30 a draw, on top of your wages. So if I was on the bench and I got on the pitch I got £30 quid. If we drew I got £30 and if we won I got £70.

“There was £2,000 for winning the FA Cup [senior] final as well. Imagine that? Two grand for winning the FA Cup.”

Under David Payne, Millwall beat Slough Town 2-0, Norwich City 2-0 and Sunderland 2-1 to reach the Youth Cup quarter-finals where they faced Nottingham Forest.

This was the season that Forest won the European Cup under Clough.

Forest looked favourites when Millwall drew the first leg at home, 3-3.

“We knew Forest were a good side,” Coleman says. “They had three or four players that became pros at Forest under Brian Clough.

“We knew one or two of the Forest youngsters and the word that came back, at the start of the away game, was Cloughie’s gone into his youngsters and gone, ‘bunch of wide boys coming up here from south London, you’ll stuff ‘em’.

“Well, we beat them 1-0. We defended well. You know when you’ve had a good game because I’m covered in blood, covered in mud. Peter Gleasure’s covered in mud. Paul Roberts is covered in mud. We defended for long periods and we came away 1-0.

“We could do that. We had some right tough cookies in that side and we had some right tasty players as well. We could do both. You want a fight? We had a fight? You want to play? Kevin O’Callaghan, Dave Mehmet, Tony Kinsella – these guys could play.

“But if you wanted a fight: Dave Martin, myself, Paul Roberts, Alan McKenna – we’ll give you a fight as well.

“After the game, Brian Clough’s gone into their changing room – and it was reported back to us – and said, ‘you’ve just been beaten by the best Youth Cup side I’ve ever seen’. Fact.”

“That youth team had a bit of everything – we could play teams off the park or roll up our sleeves and nick a result,” Mehmet said in an interview with NewsAtDen in 2015. “Everything about the squad – there were 18 or 19 of us – was spot on and it was a joy to play in.

“We never knew when to give up or when to accept defeat, no matter what the score was. We were one of those teams.

“In those days you were only allowed to make one substitution but we had a couple of injuries so we had to play for most of the second half with ten men.

“Peter Gleasure, the goalkeeper, saved us that night – he made every kind of save you could think of. He was just unbelievable. Forest were a good side – similar to us with a bit of everything – but we came out on top.

“Clough was their manager at the time and came into our changing room afterwards to congratulate us. That was a high point.

“Looking back, the semi-final against Everton and the final against Manchester City were probably the two easiest games we had!”

The Lions defeated Everton 2-0 on aggregate before the showdown against City in the final.

*Read Part 2 this Thursday when Phil Coleman recalls the decider, being trained by a coach who was later involved in trying to bring Diego Maradona to Sheffield United, playing with the legendary Barry Kitchener, and more.

Images: Chris Bethell