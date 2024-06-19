WHEN Harry Kane arrived at Millwall in January 2012, he was a slip of a lad and you wondered how his light frame would stand up to the physicality of the Championship.

He was polite, appeared almost shy, and you never thought this was a kid that would have the mentality to deal with the demands of Lions fans and the pressure that comes with playing at The Den.

But that was to underestimate him. Going back to that day more than 12 years ago, Kane was jus