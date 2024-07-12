“HE was our cheat code.”

Macaulay Langstaff was having his breakout season at the age of 24. It wasn’t the case of a player who had been going down the wrong path turning things around. It wasn’t that he was now working harder, being more conscientious, focussed; he had always been all of those things.

But, for whatever reason, the potential that had always been there was now flowering.

After 16 goals in 83 games in seven seasons in the