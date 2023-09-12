By John Kelly

WHEN Tom Bradshaw scored his 10th league goal to complete his hat-trick against Sheffield United at The Den last February, it was the first time he had reached that milestone for Millwall, in his fifth season with the club. Indeed, it was the first time he had scored 10 goals in one season in the Championship. The last time he had got to 10 goals quicker was in League One, when he netted his 10th of the season for Walsall in a 1-1 draw at Coventry City in January 2016. It was his second treble of the season. For Bradshaw, in the Championship at least it seems, life begins at 30. So how did he have his best season at the highest level he’s played after leaving his 20s behind?

Bradshaw has always felt he needed a consistent run of games to show his true goal-scoring potential. He hasn’t always got that with Millwall.

There was that first season, in 2018-19, when he joined from Barnsley but played just 10 games – with no goals – before a cruciate ligament injury in November ruled him out for the rest of the season.

As well as being unavailable for a two-month period in 2021-22 there have been various niggles that have sidelined him for a few weeks here and there.

After that shortened first season, here are his starts and substitute appearances in the league:

2019-20: 29+16

2020-21: 12+18

2021-22: 15+7

2022-23: 38+3

Bradshaw’s start against the Blades was his 13th consecutive one in the league for the Lions, by far his longest run in the starting XI. His goals against Paul Heckingbottom’s side made it six in eight games in a run of 10 in 14 games.

Bradshaw is a striker who needs to play off instinct. Here is what he told NewsAtDen in December 2021, after he had scored in a 2-1 defeat at Hull City, the first of five goals in five consecutive games.

“It’s just a case of, for me, not really thinking about the game too much until you get on the pitch and then let your instincts take over,” Bradshaw said.

“That’s really helped me in terms of not getting in my own head and not getting in my own way. It allows me to be more creative and more instinctive on the pitch. I feel like I’m a better player when I’m playing off instinct rather than trying to pre-meditate anything that’s going to happen in the game or this, that and the other.”

Last season, Bradshaw also benefitted from things outside his control. After 13 goals the previous season, Benik Afobe returned to Millwall from Stoke City but injuries and the inability to find any rhythm affected him and he left in January.

Injuries to wide players Tyler Burey and Mason Bennett and the lack of a natural right winger in the first half of the season meant that Andreas Voglsammer, who had spent most of his career playing centrally, shifting further out.

Bradshaw has often had to do a lot of the dirty work for the Lions, running the channels, dropping deeper, but in a 4-2-3-1 last season he was the main man up front and there were three others behind him doing that work.

Then there are his physical attributes. Bradshaw has never been lightning fast so that’s not something he is in risk of losing anytime soon. He doesn’t rely have to rely on brute strength, either.

It’s more about his clever movement and his finishing.

We had a look at his two hat-tricks last season, the other in the 3-0 win against Watford at The Den in October. They demonstrate those instincts he talks about, the clinical finishing, and how starting regularly helps sharpen those things.

Bradshaw completed his hat-trick against the Hornets in the 33rd minute. He opened the scoring on eight minutes. It’s a long ball forward that Mason Bennett is challenging for with Bradshaw moving into that pocket of space between the Watford defenders:

Mattie Pollock gets his clearance header wrong and the ball bounces into Bradshaw’s path. It doesn’t go right to his feet, it bounces up to head-height. Even then it’s not straightforward. Bradshaw has to quickly – instinctively – dip his head slightly down to get the touch he needs to move the ball into the space in front of him:

It’s such a good touch it wrong-foots William Troost-Ekong, who you can see above is already shifting his weight to his left anticipating the ball will go past Bradshaw.

There is only one more touch required: the finish. It’s not easy, Bradshaw is on the ‘wrong’ side for a right-footer:

Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann does help him by leaving a lot of space to his left, and Bradshaw is not going to pass up that opportunity as he cuts across the ball to finish inside the far post:

We said Bradshaw wasn’t lightning quick but that is by no means to label him slow and once he gets a start on someone, through clever movement, quick thinking, an instinctive touch to take him into space, it’s hard for a defender to recover, as shown above as Troost-Ekong couldn’t adjust in time to get the block in.

Bradshaw made it 2-0 26 minutes in. It’s a different type of goal, but again shows that instinctive ability to attack space.

It’s from a free-kick on halfway from Scot Malone directed towards Jake Cooper, in the D. Bradshaw is already on the move, again finding that pocket between defenders:

Cooper gets a strong flick-on to Bennett on the left, Bradshaw has continued his run into the six-yard box having evaded attention, and taps in from Bennett’s low centre. Poacher:

On to his third just 33 minutes into the game, for his first hat-trick since a treble in a 4-3 win for Walsall at Nottingham Forest in an EFL Cup game in August 2015, and his first-ever league hat-trick in his 14th season as a professional.

The build-up is pretty much a carbon copy of the second goal, with Cooper again in the D but this time mixing it up by heading it to the right. Bradshaw is at the top of the trio of Millwall players, already on the blind side of two Watford defenders:

This time Bradshaw needs to take an extra touch to fashion a shooting chance. As befitting a forward with two goals already in the bag, he shows good composure and then really neat skill on his weaker left foot to cut inside Hamza Choudhury:

Bradshaw then fires low towards goal, back across Bachmann who guesses the shot will go to the far post. Four defenders and the goalkeeper can’t keep it out:

The three goals showcase Bradshaw’s instinctive movement, the ability to know where to be and his close control in the penalty area.

Bradshaw’s second hat-trick of the season was even more impressive, not least because it was against the side well clear in second place and he completed it with the winner on 88 minutes.

It was the first time since Darius Henderson in 2011-12 that a Lions player had netted two hat-tricks in the league in the same season. (Henderson got three in that campaign, including one in the FA Cup in a 5-0 replay win at home to Dagenham & Redbridge, when Harry Kane got the other two; the last time before that season a Lion got two or more trebles was Neil Harris in 2000-01 when he also got three of them.)

This time it took Bradshaw just six minutes to get off the mark. That demonstrates how the forward is always tuned in from the start of games.

Bradshaw had actually missed an earlier chance that he should have scored, but he shot straight at goalkeeper Wes Foderingham:

Bradshaw would more than make up for it.

It’s a different kind of goal and a finish we haven’t really seen from him, reminiscent of a Sergio Aguero strike.

Bradshaw again uses clever movement, waiting, waiting, waiting as Oliver Burke surges down the right. Then Bradshaw makes his move to lose John Egan (12):

It’s a lovely-weighted pass from Burke – against his former club – and Bradshaw absolutely Agueros it home at the near post:

You might be tempted to apportion some blame to Foderingham, but his arm doesn’t move until the ball thwacks into the netting, such was the force of the shot.

Tommy Doyle equalises for the visitors in the 39th minute before Bradshaw strikes again on 63 minutes.

Bradshaw (9) is on the move as Zian Flemming takes the ball forward:

Flemming plays it wide to Voglsammer who has two options in the middle in Bradshaw and Burke (7):

Sometimes it’s as if the ball finds the striker when he’s in form. You could look at this and think the cross should go to the back post, but Voglsammer is happy to dink it into the middle. Bradshaw still has a lot to do. He has to check his run slightly, then twist his body to get the requisite power on the header:

It is a brilliant finish:

Now Bradshaw is on course for the perfect hat-trick: right foot, header, left foot.

The Blades equalise again in a rip-roaring game when James McAtee makes it 2-2 with eight minutes left.

But the depleted Lions go to the well once again, and they get such a classic Millwall goal. It’s from a long free-kick by George Long, from well inside his own half, and the hosts have gambled by sending centre-backs Cooper and Charlie Cresswell forward. It works an absolute treat as Cooper flicks a header on to Cresswell who helps the ball to Voglsammer, this time on the right:

Again, Bradshaw uses all his experience and instinct to place himself on the defender’s blindside, and again it’s Egan. Voglsammer’s cross is perfect, into that corridor just out of reach of Fotheringham and Egan, and Bradshaw has the relatively simple task of tapping home in front of an ecstatic Cold Blow Lane:

Not quite the perfect hat-trick, but the perfect end to the game for Millwall and Bradshaw as they claimed three points to get back into the top six.

In the following fixture, this time against runaway leaders Burnley, one of the Championship’s most impressive sides in recent seasons, Bradshaw showed a different side to his game.

Boss Gary Rowett had to leave Bradshaw out of the starting XI as he had injured his ankle and had a tight hamstring and glute.

But Bradshaw came on in the 73rd minute and 12 minutes later lashed a loose ball in the area beyond goalkeeper Aro Muric to earn Millwall a point in a 1-1 draw.

Four points in four days against the top two with Bradshaw getting all four goals. His best week for the Lions shirt.

Had you asked fans earlier in the season who they wouldn’t mind letting go in the summer, there’s a fair chance Bradshaw’s name would have cropped up. Not now.

Bradshaw’s game is based on those instinctive qualities: the movement, the finishing, the close control in the box. He turned 31 in July but they are not qualities that will diminish over the next two or three seasons.

Bradshaw has banished his own doubts and the doubters and there is no reason why he can’t get well into double-figures again this season.

Image: Millwall FC