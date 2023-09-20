By John Kelly

GARY Rowett has only let his guard down once to reveal his own personal feelings in almost four years in charge of Millwall. It was after the 3-1 defeat at Norwich City on August 20. The Lions manager had been the subject of chants by visiting fans.

“That’s the beauty of football, you can react and respond in the way you want,” Rowett said. “But as a human being, to have worked so hard at the club for four years, to get that after three games, it’s disappointing and it is hurtful.

“I have worked incredibly hard away from my family for those years and I’m not going to lie here and say, ‘it’s fine, it’s not a problem.’ But, I have to take that on the chin. And, in some ways, I would rather that than [the chants be] directed at the players. Because at the end of the day I’m the manager, I’m responsible for the performances.”

Rowett has great confidence in his own abilities as a manager. “About a second,” he replied, a bemused smile across his face, after being asked how long it had taken him to get over his sacking by Stoke City.

Rowett will need all that sureness that what he is doing is right after Millwall’s difficult start to the season. As well as some disappointing performances and results, the Lions have already been hit by a number of injuries to key players. Club captain Shaun Hutchinson is currently out, as are summer signings Matija Sarkic and Joe Bryan. Millwall have also been without another summer recruit, Casper De Norre. And the problems don’t end there as last season’s two top-scorers, Tom Bradshaw (17) and Zian Flemming (15) have yet to get off the mark in this campaign. Flemming, undroppable in his first season, was left out of the starting line-up against Leeds United at the weekend. That 3-0 defeat has left the Lions 18th in the Championship table.

Rowett is arguably facing his most testing time since he took over from Neil Harris in October 2019. Part of that is down to the expectations created by going so close to the top six and also just the restlessness of fans. No one is happy threading water. Even if starts in recent seasons haven’t been dissimilar to this one. But the question is: Okay, where are we going now? Where is the progress?

One of the reasons it was surprising to hear Rowett reveal his feelings is that the perception of him can be that he is distant from the feelings of fans. One of the criticisms of the Leeds’ defeat was that it didn’t contain the fire you’d have expected of the home team in this fixture. It didn’t take long for the atmosphere to go flat. And the time as a manager and players to get really worried is when apathy rather than anger sets in. Have a look online and a fair bit of the former can be detected.

Before he got the job, Lions supporters would probably really only have known Rowett from him his appearances analysing games on Sky Sports. He comes across confidently. Perhaps that irks some people about out-of-work managers on TV. In most industries people who have been sacked are not offered well-paid gigs analysing that industry. Rowett has managed Stoke and Derby County, recently enough in the Premier League and with Premier League training facilities and stadiums.

Maybe some thought he saw Millwall mostly as a platform to get back to a club with ambitions of automatic promotion (as Derby and Stoke had when he took over).

But if Rowett in any way thought too highly of himself in relation to his new position – think Antonio Conte at Spurs and the sense he gave off of ‘you’re lucky to have me’ – then he might not have fancied a stint as long as this at the club.

Consider this for a start. When Rowett took over, he would have walked into a training ground at Calmont Road that was, how shall we put it, modest, to say the least.

When you walk through the gates the players’ and staff car park is immediately in front of you, rarely containing flashy wheels. (There was one occasion when a there was a red Ferrari attracting attention; apparently Lee Gregory had been given it to test drive.)

On your left is a portable cabin just in front of reception and the main building. It’s where the recruitment team work, collating and analysing endless data on transfer targets. The end section of that cabin was empty and often used for interviews.

Around the corner from the cabin are the bins and a little bit further on another couple of cabins. One is where team meetings take place. There is a tactics board, a mobile heater, a table, a kettle and chairs for the players.

Under Harris it was spruced up a bit, though that’s not saying much. Interviews are also conducted there.

Next to that cabin is another one with changing rooms often used by the under-21s. You could also find equipment in there that the groundstaff use.

The manager’s office is in an upstairs cabin. It’s small and basic, a chair for the boss, a table, and a chair on the other side. Outside of that office is a larger room where the assistant manager, coaches and various analysts work. It’s far away from the shiny surroundings shown in those recent Amazon documentaries following the fortunes of Premier League clubs.

The main building has the reception, where there is usually a steady stream of players in and out requesting this, that or the other from Karen, the head receptionist.

There used to be a media area beside reception. I use ‘area’ loosely because it was two small sofas in an L-shape. When I started first, in May 2015, it was generally only Toby Porter from the South London Press and me. Occasionally if there was a big league game you might have a BBC London reporter there. For the really big games – FA Cup tie against a Premier League side, the play-offs – the media team would arrange a top table in the meeting room, rearrange the seating and scatter some biscuits on a plate.

Toby was always suited and booted, including tie. His get-up used to amuse me particularly in the context of a player strolling out to be interviewed and pulling their hand out from down the front of their shorts to shake Toby’s extended hand. I was always relieved when an interviewee appeared so I could be spared any more from Toby who was probably banging on about the latest atrocious music he was into or whatever magnificent article he’d just written. (I’m sure if Toby is reading this he won’t mind; at Wembley once I told him, in front of other journalists, to do one after he had pissed me off over something or other.)

Sitting on those couches at Calmont Road you could get a peek of the players’ lounge and the gym. It wasn’t unusual for former physio Bobby Bacic to slam the door to protect state secrets.

The comfort of journalists obviously wasn’t high on the list of Millwall’s priorities when they did a bit of work on that part of the building because after returning one summer at the start of pre-season it had been reduced to two chairs and a tiny table just outside reception. Then you were standing up interviewing whoever it was just inside the main reception door, interrupted by players, staff, visitors coming and going between you and Harris or a player.

That’s where I did my first one-to-one with Rowett. Why mention all this? Because if Rowett really had been arrogant or had an over-inflated opinion of himself he might have taken one look at the set-up and said a polite, ‘thanks, but no thanks’.

Before that first interview I had spoken to someone at the club about him who said, “You’ll get on well with him”.

That was the case from that first one-to-one meeting but be under no illusions: Rowett knows that as well as managing a squad of players he is also managing the media. Rowett, like most managers, reads what is written and knows the players also read the media.

There have been times after poor performances when you wondered waiting in the press room whether Rowett would be critical of his players. But I don’t think there has been one occasion when he has individually criticised someone. There is no such thing as passing the buck.

Instead, Rowett will talk about the collective, and that includes the club and board. Rowett was not happy after the 4-3 defeat at Queens Park Rangers on the second-last day of the 2019-20 season that ended their top-six chances. But rather than focus on the negatives he urged that there be renewed ambition and that the Lions shouldn’t think of themselves as ‘little old Millwall punching above their weight’. Another manager might have focussed on taking the challenge so late into the season and praised his players.

The training ground might have been a bit ramshackle and thrown together and of course the club has one of the lowest budgets in the division but that didn’t mean Rowett wasn’t going to ignore things that could be improved. In his first summer he asked for changes to be made to make the environment more comfortable for players, an area where they could relax and bond. And those changes were made.

It’s not correct to say Millwall will just automatically give a manager time. In the ownership of the late John Berylson the club sacked Steve Lomas after six months and Ian Holloway after just over a year. Both decisions were correct. (And showed that Berylson wasn’t afraid to admit to a mistake.)

What is correct to say is that Millwall will give a good manager time. Rowett and Millwall have been an ideal fit. Rowett wanted a project (yes, I know, that dreaded ‘P’ word) and that aligns with Millwall’s finances as they simply can’t go out and splurge to give a manager exactly what he demands in one or two transfer windows.

This season will be Rowett’s fifth attempt to guide Millwall into the top six. Rowett and the recruitment department have steadily improved the squad. Continuity at the different levels of the club helps. John Berylson, chief executive Steve Kavanagh, former head of recruitment and now head of football operations Alex Aldridge – the latter apart from a season away at Stoke – had all been working together to try to get the side into the play-offs, the stated ambition. Of course now, in such tragic circumstances, John’s son James has taken over. But again, that continuity had been planned for as James was always going to succeed his father.

Here was the first side Rowett picked in his first game against Stoke at The Den on October 26, 2019, a 2-0 win: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Molumby, Williams; J Wallace, Thompson, Ferguson; Bradshaw.

And here is Rowett’s current first-choice side: 5-2-1-2: Sarkic; Norton-Cuffy, Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Bryan; Mitchell, Saville/De Norre; Flemming; Nisbet, Bradshaw.

A comparison of the two line-ups shows that Rowett has been able to work with what he inherited and then improve the side with his own signings. Of the current first-choice side, six were there when he took over from Harris. Zian Flemming was scouted by Rowett and the manager convinced the board to break the club’s transfer record for him. It’s been a slow start but Flemming, after a summer of unhelpful transfer speculation, is too good a player not to soon start showing his quality regularly.

After that first game in charge, Rowett said: “I don’t want to put a ceiling on what we can achieve, with the desire and drive and energy we’ve got.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, one game is only one game. We’ve won it, great, but we’ve got to build on that.”

Rowett recognised that in players such as Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Ryan Leonard, George Saville and Bradshaw he had really good experienced professionals. He wasn’t going to come in and rip the whole thing up. Rather add to it with more quality.

Rowett had to deal with losing his best player, Jed Wallace, and the notion that the team wouldn’t be as good without him. Well, in the first season without Wallace Millwall went to within 45 minutes of finishing in the play-offs.

Rowett has dealt with injury crises before. He has brought through Danny McNamara, Billy Mitchell and Romain Esse (and Zak Lovelace, and what a pity it is we never got to see what he could have contributed) and all the while kept the Lions up close to the top six at the business end of the season.

Rowett might not want to hear he has the side punching above its weight, but the Lions have regularly wobbled a few of the heavyweights with big hits in his time at the helm.

Rowett exudes a calm authority. He doesn’t have to demand respect. His actions and his achievements so far do that for him.

His temperament is what Millwall need now, at a time when there are real questions over the side and where they are going.

Millwall were not one of the favourites to finish in the top six ahead of this season, but that doesn’t mean there is not pressure on them and the manager.

But Rowett has dealt with plenty of the unexpected that has been thrown at him over coming up on four years. He’ll need all that self-belief, perspective and experience to guide the team through this period and get that positivity back around the club again.

Image: Millwall FC