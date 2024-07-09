MILLWALL are back in Europe. Flights and accommodation are being booked, travel to the stadium planned. WhatsApp groups are alight with chat about the best bars for a pre- and post-game booze.

Lions on Tour: 2024 version.

Okay, so it’s only pre-season games but it is still a relative novelty for Millwall supporters. A chance that many of them have never had before: watching their team play on foreign soil.

For some older fans, it will bring ba