FOR Matt Lawrence, it all began with the sounds of water splashing in the background and the smell of chlorine in the air.

“I was taking my children to swimming lessons and Lawrie Sanchez, who was the Wycombe manager at the time, phoned me up,” said Lawrence. “He said the chairman had Barclays Bank on one phone saying ‘you’ve got X amount of money overdraft’ and then he had Millwall on the other line saying ‘we’ll give