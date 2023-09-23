By Millwall Analysis (@MillwallAnalyt1)
Millwall got back to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 victory against Rotherham United midweek after a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United the previous Sunday. For the Leeds game, Gary Rowett dropped the Lions’ star man Zian Flemming for tactical reasons which some would call a bad decision. However, against Rotherham, Flemming came back into the starting XI and registered his first league goal of the season. The tactics for both games varied slightly due to the opposition and although different outcomes were achieved, the reasoning for the tactics was clear.
Against Leeds, Rowett opted for a flat midfield three with no clear No.10 behind the two strikers. This was to help the Lions with their out-of-possession shape as Leeds are a team who are smart in their build-up, dragging players out of position into unwanted areas before hurting you in the spaces left behind. Having a flat three in the middle allows Millwall to cover wide areas more easily, yet also remain compact centrally making it hard for Leeds to break us down. Archie Gray often dropped into a full-back area, which would drag out one of the central midfielders, which would leave lots of space if a No.10 had been playing. This plan from Rowett worked well as Leeds’ best chances came on transitions after Millwall attacks. Thus, the reason for dropping Flemming could be justified, while you could also argue that dropping Flemming takes out a lot of attacking input.
The starting XI for the Rotherham game saw just one change from the defeat to Leeds, with Billy Mitchell dropping to the bench, which meant Flemming returned to the side.
Rotherham can be a difficult team to play against, but for Millwall it worked out perfectly. Rotherham are a direct team who matched the Lions in a 5-3-2 formation, which played into the home side’s hands.
Millwall’s back-line was able to deal with the direct balls very comfortably and with Rotherham matching Rowett’s side up, it allowed Millwall to be man-to-man and win one-v-one battles. Then, it came down to the quality on show and being able to create chances, which the Lions did well.
On the ball, the Lions usually look to play direct into the channels/play off the front two and win second balls. However, Rotherham sat very deep and allowed the Millwall centre-halves to have time on the ball without any pressure being applied. This meant that the spaces in behind the Rotherham defence and into the channels were restricted. Therefore, Millwall had to play through the opposition more, which they did successfully.
The above images show Flemming dropping deep into the inside-left channel to receive, on the half-turn, off the centre-halves or the deep central midfielder. This was a very common pattern throughout the whole game, which worked effectively. With Flemming dropping deeper to receive, it created a three-v-two overload in the middle as Rotherham’s No.10 was ineffective in the press. This was clearly a tactical pattern worked on for this game given the frequency of it occurring.
Another pattern which was clear to see and worked effectively was overloading the wide areas in order to switch to the isolated side. This is imperative when playing against a back-five system because it helps to disturb and drag the opposition out of their shape.
In this image, Millwall had built up play down the left flank overloading Rotherham. The ball was moved quickly, and Flemming hits a quick switch, which allows Brooke Norton-Cuffy to be one-v-one on the right. This pattern happened often throughout the game as well, with both Norton-Cuffy and Ryan Longman getting many chances to be one-v-one with the defender. This eventually lead to Longman’s opener.
The other week, I mentioned how a constant pattern which was occurring was getting Norton-Cuffy one-v-one with the defender and taking them on and how if the Lions had that on the opposite flank, their attacking output would increase. With Longman, that is exactly what is happening. Many times, throughout the game, Longman was able to get one-v-one with his man and create chances as well as score his first goal for the club. This is good to see and is promising for the games ahead.
For this game against Rotherham, Millwall’s out-of-possession plan was slightly different due to the opposition’s on-the-ball approach. The away side would look to hit their target men up front (Jordan Hugill and Sam Nombe) and fight for second balls, similar to Millwall. Unlike the majority of sides in the Championship, Rotherham chose not to play out from the back which means a clear press from the front wasn’t seen. The Lions dealt very well with the direct balls and looked very comfortable at the back.
One thing that was slightly different in Millwall’s out-of-possession shape was that Flemming would often drop back to create a flat three out of possession, which is unusual when he is playing in the No.10 role. Despite this, the Lions still stuck to their usual, tight man-to-man marking approach in the middle, which was made easier when Rotherham switched to a 4-3-3 formation in the second half.
It was a very comfortable game for the Lions against a relatively poor Championship side. There were some promising patterns noticeable which is hopefully carried on into further games.
Being back to winning ways and scoring goals, in particular from key men, such as Flemming and Tom Bradshaw, will boost the Lions’ confidence going into West Bromwich Albion away.
Image: Millwall FC
