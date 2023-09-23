By Millwall Analysis (@MillwallAnalyt1)

Millwall got back to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 victory against Rotherham United midweek after a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United the previous Sunday. For the Leeds game, Gary Rowett dropped the Lions’ star man Zian Flemming for tactical reasons which some would call a bad decision. However, against Rotherham, Flemming came back into the starting XI and registered his first league goal of the season. The tactics for both games varied slightly due to the opposition and although different outcomes were achieved, the reasoning for the tactics was clear.

Against Leeds, Rowett opted for a flat midfield three with no clear No.10 behind the two strikers. This was to help the Lions with their out-of-possession shape as Leeds are a team who are smart in their build-up, dragging players out of position into unwanted areas before hurting you in the spaces left behind. Having a flat three in the middle allows Millwall to cover wide areas more easily, yet also remain compact centrally making it hard for Leeds to break us down. Archie Gray often dropped into a full-back area, which would drag out one of the central midfielders, which would leave lots of space if a No.10 had been playing. This plan from Rowett worked well as Leeds’ best chances came on transitions after Millwall attacks. Thus, the reason for dropping Flemming could be justified, while you could also argue that dropping Flemming takes out a lot of attacking input.

The starting XI for the Rotherham game saw just one change from the defeat to Leeds, with Billy Mitchell dropping to the bench, which meant Flemming returned to the side.

Rotherham can be a difficult team to play against, but for Millwall it worked out perfectly. Rotherham are a direct team who matched the Lions in a 5-3-2 formation, which played into the home side’s hands.

Millwall’s back-line was able to deal with the direct balls very comfortably and with Rotherham matching Rowett’s side up, it allowed Millwall to be man-to-man and win one-v-one battles. Then, it came down to the quality on show and being able to create chances, which the Lions did well.

On the ball, the Lions usually look to play direct into the channels/play off the front two and win second balls. However, Rotherham sat very deep and allowed the Millwall centre-halves to have time on the ball without any pressure being applied. This meant that the spaces in behind the Rotherham defence and into the channels were restricted. Therefore, Millwall had to play through the opposition more, which they did successfully.