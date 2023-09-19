By Adam Bissett (@MillwallAnalyt1)

MILLWALL have been renowned for their strength at set-pieces, in particular their corners. Over 50 per cent of the Lions’ goals last season came via set-pieces, which were crucial in gaining extra points and providing the cutting edge in cagey games. However, Gary Rowett’s side are yet to score from a corner this season after six league games. With the aerial threats of Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson and Murray Wallace in the starting XI, Millwall would be hopeful of goals from corners.

Before analysing Millwall’s routines this season, here are some statistics to crunch into. Out of their 19 corners, 11 have been out-swingers. Out-swinging corners are becoming more popular these days as it helps take the ball away from zonal-marking defenders, which most teams set up with while defending corners. Only six have been in-swinging and two have been short, which have been part of clever routines. From those 19 corners, the Lions have made the first contact with 10, which is a good return, with six of them resulting in shots on goal. These are good numbers and do show promising signs that a goal from a corner is imminent.

The most regular corner-kick this season has been from the left foot of George Saville with Joe Bryan also on corner duty when on the pitch.

The first routine of the season was smart and completely caught Middlesbrough off guard:

The Lions have four players set up in a train formation, indicating that the ball is going to come into the box, with the likes of Cooper and Hutchinson being the targets.

However, Zian Flemming pulls off the near post to receive short. He plays back to Bryan (the taker) who plays a pass into the box which is set for Flemming for a shot at goal. This was a very good routine, but hasn’t been used again, most likely due to teams expecting this to happen now.

The other short corner used this season was also good and different, which helps to throw off the opposition. The ball is played short to Bryan, which helps change the angle of the delivery. It also causes the opposition to change their positioning; they step up meaning they will have to re-organise their body position to deal with a cross coming into the box.

Unfortunately, the delivery from Bryan was poor and nothing came from it.

One common routine which is used often is shown in the images below.

Millwall tend to set four/five players within the six-yard box, with Cooper’s starting position just past the penalty spot. They players in the six-yard box make runs towards the near post in order to vacate space for Cooper to run into and attack. However, this has been mostly unsuccessful this season. If the opposition can tightly mark Cooper or use blockers, the threat is cancelled out.

The other common routine used by the Lions is shown below.

It often starts in a similar starting position to a train with four/five players starting bunched together on the edge of the area. One player occupies the six-yard area or marks the goalkeeper to prevent him coming to claim the delivery. The players on the edge make runs in different directions, yet the ball is more often aimed towards the far post to meet the heads of either Cooper or Hutchinson.

Millwall over the past few seasons have been very good at set-pieces. The number of first contacts won in so far in this campaign is a very good sign, yet nothing has come from them so far.

Utilising Cooper is the best strategy, which the Lions are trying to exploit. The use of more out-swinging corners is also very good to see because, as mentioned previously, it gives the Lions better opportunities when up against zonal defences.

No goals have been scored from corners as of yet, but they will start to come, which will help earn Millwall some more points.

Image: Millwall FC