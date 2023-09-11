By Adam Bissett (@MillwallAnalyt1)

MILLWALL travelled to Birmingham City before the international break after their 1-0 victory against Stoke the previous weekend. Gary Rowett stuck with the same system going into the game against a strong opposition, who were unbeaten in four league matches and had won three in a row. The only change to the Lions side was Murray Wallace coming in for the injured Joe Bryan at left wing-back with deadline-day signings Ryan Longman and Allan Campbell on the bench.

Millwall started the game strongly, taking an early lead through a Kevin Nisbet free-kick in the sixth minute. Like the previous weekend, Millwall’s in-possession game plan was the same: direct balls into the strikers/channels, picking up second balls. From the start, it was clear to see that the Lions decided to target Dion Sanderson aerially instead of the experienced centre-back in Kevin Long.

The above image shows this. Direct balls into Tom Bradshaw up against Sanderson, which was working relatively well. Numbers in support to pick up second balls. Last week, I pointed out how good of a signing Brooke Norton-Cuffy is and how he likes to hug the touchline high up the pitch, facing inwards ready to take on the defender. Again against Birmingham, Millwall managed to get the ball wide to Norton-Cuffy which was effective and one of the Lions’ few threats in this game. The images above show Norton-Cuffy high and wide and taking on the opposition. Deliveries into the box were good. Getting Norton-Cuffy on the ball in these positions more will help the Lions create more chances. If Millwall could replicate this on the left-hand side, their attack would improve considerably. When Millwall are settled in possession and circulating around the back-line, and not looking to go direct, they struggle to build through the thirds. Due to the natural shape of a back-five system, the Lions are in a 3-2 build-up shape (the three-centre-backs and two deep central midfielders). However, this is easy to mark and press for the opposition without rotations. Therefore, it forces Millwall to be direct. Above, you can see the centre-backs are spread wide, making it easy to circulate possession, but the two central midfielders are marked tightly with Birmingham preventing the Lions playing through the centre. This is where movement from either of the strikers to drop deeper, or rotations with Zian Flemming and the central midfielders could make it easier for Millwall to play through. Against Stoke, Millwall employed a man-to-man marking system in the middle of the park, which allowed them to bully the opposition one-v-one across the pitch. Against Blues, Millwall opted for the same option albeit against a different system. The Lions would allow the opposition have the ball in wider areas in their first third with the two strikers pressing the centre-halves and the midfield man to man.

The above image shows the Millwall strikers on the centre-halves allowing them to play to the full-backs while Blues’ double pivot in midfield is marked tightly with the other central midfielder marking Birmingham’s No.10.

This was working to some effect, but Birmingham were getting a lot of joy down the flanks, in particular when Stansfield, in that 10 role, would drift wide to overload those areas, dragging one of Millwall’s midfielders out wide also. Rowett noticed this in the first half and slightly changed the structure of the press.

The image above demonstrates this. Nisbet’s starting position is out wide on the full-back allowing the centre-half time on the ball, before Nisbet slowly closes him down blocking off the pass into the full-back. This was a good adaptation by Rowett as it restricted Birmingham more in possession.

As mentioned before, Birmingham caused the Lions problems when Stansfield drifted wider in order to create overloads and leave Millwall exposed centrally. Stansfield was a big problem for Millwall with his movement, which was proved by his goal early in the second half. The below image shows how his movement caused the Lions problems.

Stansfield has drifted wide left to create an overload, and Billy Mitchell has followed him. Flemming is on one of the pivot players, leaving George Saville facing the other pivot player (6) and Juninho Bacuna (7), who has come inside. It was Bacuna who set up Stansfield for the equaliser. This pattern happened a few times in the first half. Birmingham would have the extra man in the middle which created a few dangerous scenarios.

All in all, the game was one where both teams cancelled each other out tactically. Millwall defended really well yet struggled to create chances. Birmingham restricted the visitors well but also struggled to break Millwall down. This is shown in the non-penalty xG with it being: 0.96 – 0.51.

Overall, Millwall could be happy with the point, especially when away from home to a good opposition.

Main image: Millwall FC