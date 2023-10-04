BARTOSZ Bialkowski made just his sixth Championship appearance of 2023 in Tuesday night’s much-needed win against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park. It was Bialkowski’s fourth clean sheet in those games, after he made six saves against a side that had lost just three of their previous 27 league matches at home.

Across his first three seasons with the Lions after he joined from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2019, Bialkowski kept 47 clean sheets in 138 Championship games, 137 of those consecutive starts. That’s one clean sheet in just under every three games.

Bialkowski had to wait more than eight months between Championship starts this year. If you’re a 20-year-old player starting out trying to break into a first team, it’s pretty much par for the course you’ll have to bide your time. You’re waiting for your chance to come. Recovery after training sessions is relatively easy at that age. You probably don’t have to worry that much about what you eat, how much you sleep. You’re bursting with energy and you know that over the next decade or decade-and-a-half you will play plenty of football. Time is on your side.

So imagine what it must have been like for Bialkowski, at the age of 36 and the proverbial career clock heading inexorably towards midnight, being out of the team for so long after being the first name on the team sheet for three seasons. Across 10 seasons from 2012, Bialkowski played 44 games or more in seven.

The former Poland international was named Millwall’s player of the year in his first two seasons with the club. He shared the Golden Glove in 2019-20 with Brentford’s David Raya, who Arsenal paid £30million for in the summer.

If it all seemed to come easily to Bialkowski that didn’t accurately reflect the lengths he was going to away from the match-day spotlight to ensure he stayed in the best shape possible.

Bialkowski, who celebrated his 36th birthday in July, gave up meat and dairy some time ago. He’s not the first athlete to do so. Novak Djokovic is six weeks older than Bialkowski and won his 24th tennis Grand Slam title at the US Open last month.

Djokovic follows a plant-based diet and explained why he had given up red meat. “Eating meat was hard on my digestion and that took a lot of essential energy that I need for my focus, for recovery, for the next training session, and for the next match.”

Roma defender Chris Smalling went vegan initially because of his wife, but found cutting out red meat, which can cause inflammation, had great benefits. “Since [becoming vegan], I’ve played a lot of games,” Smalling said. “Normally the second day after a game would be the worst. I would feel very tired, but I felt like I was recovering very quickly. In terms of the vegan diet there were a lot of factors that helped with that and I was able to keep banging out games without being too sore.”

Like Djokovic, Bialkowski starts his day with a celery juice. It helps with digestion and, importantly for a professional footballer getting knocked around on the training ground, helps reduce inflammation.

Bialkowski is an avid listener of podcasts, absorbing best practices from different places. He is a disciple of Wim Hof. Hof is a Dutch extreme athlete famous for devising the Wim Hof Method which involves breathing techniques and exposure to extreme cold. Bialkowski takes three cold baths per day. The benefits of that also include reduced inflammation as well as helping with sore muscles and increasing metabolism.

Bialkowski faced 21 shots against the Pilgrims, making six saves, and was springing to his left and right to cover his angles as the hosts went close with efforts off-target. And after all of that, in the 97th minute Bialkowski spirited the length of the pitch to join in the celebrations after George Saville’s goal finally made sure of the points.

Bialkowski not only goes to all those lengths to improve his physical performances but he is also strong on the mental side. Bialkowski was at fault for Swansea’s second goal at the weekend when he let Matt Grimes’ shot towards the centre of the goal squirm under his dive.

But Bialkowski showed no signs that mistake affected him on Tuesday night. He was at full stretch in the second half to tip Morgan Whittaker’s fierce drive over the bar. Then Bialkowski berated his team-mates for switching off at a corner before Whittaker fired wide when he should have hit the target.

Bialkowski lost his place to George Long last season and knew he would likely be second-choice when Millwall signed Matija Sarkic from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer. Bialkowski initially got his chance in the first game of the 2019-20 season after Frank Fielding injured his quad against Preston north End, and played the next 12,377 minutes of Championship football over three campaigns.

It is one of those footballing coincidences that his chance this season was after Sarkic also suffered a quad injury. The challenge to keep his place will be stiffer this time when Sarkic recovers.

But he is going the right way about proving his No.1 status again – on and off the pitch.

