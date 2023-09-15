By John Kelly

THERE are a few distinct phases at the start of a young player’s professional career. The first is the clamour from fans demanding they are given their chance in the side, particularly after a run of bad results, or, towards the end of the season, when there’s “nothing to play for”. The second is after they have made their debut and are lauded as someone who has shown more experienced players “what it means to wear the shirt”. Then the scrutiny intensifies as they play more games. “Needs to kick on.” “Needs to add more creativity to his game.” “Maybe could do with a rest.”

Billy Mitchell will recognise that timeline. His introduction for his debut as an 18-year-old on the last day against Wigan in 2018-19 meant there was at least something for Millwall fans to be excited about after a miserable campaign. A boyhood fan making his first-team bow.

Mitchell made 10 appearances the next season, 16 the season after that – which included a first senior goal – and 45 in 2021-22, including 31 consecutive starts.

Orpington-born Mitchell, 22, played 36 times in the league last season and it would have been more only for injury.

We wanted to take a look at his progress over the campaign, highlighting what he’s good at and what he has the ability to do better. In the latter case, Mitchell is under-rated on the ball and we believe he can be more progressive in midfield.

Mitchell’s tenacity, energy and commitment is obvious. Here he was on the opening day of the season against Stoke.

He beats two Stoke players to the ball…

…then covers the run of Dwight Gayle in the next phase…

…then wins possession back on the right, though a throw-in is given.

From the throw-in, he again gets his foot in to break up Stoke’s attempts to retain possession. That’s three times in less than 30 seconds:

We all know Mitchell is capable of that. He has bundles of energy, he reads the game well and there is no way he is ever going to pull out of a tackle.

But what about the other side of his game? One criticism levelled at him is that he is not progressive enough with the ball at his feet.

Millwall’s next game was at Sheffield United and it was one in which they were put under all sorts of pressure, particularly in the first half when the Blades were full value for their 2-0 lead.

It was a game in which Millwall needed to generate some form of forward momentum. Sure, a defender can hit a ball forward, but it’s down to midfielders to play constructively forward.

Here’s one example where Mitchell is about to receive the ball from Danny McNamara (bottom of the image), who is already on the move to make an option for a return pass:

From here it looks like a decent attacking opportunity. Will Mitchell take the ball forward and then look for an attacking pass, back to McNamara or maybe even try to thread a ball through to Benik Afobe, who is the furthest player right in the image?

Instead, Mitchell’s touch takes him the other way:

Mitchell had the opportunity to go forward, or, as John Fleck (closest to him) was getting back, to take a touch forward that could draw a foul from his opponent. The Lions do retain the ball and Afobe eventually gets it, but that move ends up going all the way back to Jake Cooper. Cooper gives it away trying a low pass into Afobe and the sequence ends with Oliver Norwood trying a shot from halfway that goes over.

Mitchell’s next touch is what he does so well, being in the right place to pick up a loose ball.

Then, moments later, he drops deep to provide an option for Murray Wallace:

Mitchell is going to be closed down and he takes the sensible option to shift the ball on to Charlie Cresswell who can attack the space in front of him:

United briefly get possession back but the ball breaks across the pitch and Mitchell once again is in the right place. As you’d expect him to, facing forward, he plays the ball to Afobe’s feet:

Millwall eventually fashion a half-chance for Bennett who fires well over. (It was from the kick-out that United took a controversial lead.

Next, we again see Mitchell in the right place as a ball breaks infield. Can he get it and turn forwards?

Mitchell decides to pass back to McNamara when perhaps George Saville (in the centre circle, above) could have been an option with a quick touch and pass:

The sequence unfolds with McNamara passing to Cooper, who is in a poor position to receive the ball, before it breaks back to McNamara who clears down the line.

In the next clip, Mitchell does well here to intercept and quickly find Afobe:

Eventually, Jamie Shackleton earns a free-kick in the left corner but it comes to nothing and not long after the Blades go 2-0 up through Sander Berge who scored after a poor back-pass from Cresswell.

The next passage of play is an interesting one as it shows what Mitchell should be trying to add to his game this season.

Mitchell is just about to take possession. Look at Mason Bennett (circled) about to make a run in behind a home defence that is quite high and has left space. Will Mitchell spot Bennett’s intention?

Despite receiving he ball with a good body position and that space in front of him, Mitchell immediately faces laterally and now can’t see Bennett’s run:

Mitchell looks to the right, but doesn’t have an option, so he elects to go back to the left and Sheffield United are comfortable with the ball in front of them. (You can see Bennett, now in an offside position, in all that open space he had run into from an onside position.) Again, the move doesn’t cause the hosts any trouble.

This isn’t to say Mitchell should be getting the ball in midfield and putting strikers through on goal with one lofted pass. But if ever there was a game Millwall needed some forward momentum this was it. Sheffield United were allowed to be too comfortable for the majority of the game, and certainly in the first half when they were pretty much home and hosed by the break.

We know Mitchell has ability on the ball. See here and here. Mitchell had an interesting response last season when asked by NewsAtDen if he wanted to improve his attacking game.

“I think they’ve [the management team] read a few of my interviews where I’ve been quite concerned with trying to score more goals, trying to add more going forward,” Mitchell said.

“They’ve just said to concentrate more on what I’m better at. I’ve scored six goals for Millwall across all age groups in about six seasons which tells me that’s not really a strength.

“They’ve said what’s going to perhaps make you a really good player for us is doing what you’re good at which is a lot of running around, tackling people and distributing the ball pretty simply.

“In some ways I think they’re trying to take the pressure off me. But that’s not to say I can’t try to improve that side of my game as well.”

That last sentence is what we’re looking at in this post. It makes sense that Rowett and the staff wouldn’t want to put pressure on a 20-year-old in his first proper full season to up his attacking output. But the more experience he gains the more he should be able to handle in terms of taking information on board and the responsibility for getting things moving forward from midfield.

Millwall had no choice but to do that when they were 2-0 down at home against Coventry City in their second game of the season at The Den.

Would we see a bit more from Mitchell here?

The Lions are 1-0 down by this point and this is about the first time Mitchell gets on the ball, almost 15 minutes in:

Immediately you can see more urgency. Mitchell goes to the right, then left, then right again looking for a pass. You can hear the crowd getting frustrated but Mitchell doesn’t panic. He finds McNamara before getting the ball back and then he passes forward to George Honeyman (top left of the image):

Honeyman is fouled for a free-kick. It’s good play by Mitchell, despite him showing slight frustration at the lack of options when he first received the ball, and the crowd showing theirs as he is closed down. He kept his composure and got his side going forward.

This is the next time Mitchell receives the ball. He takes a good touch out of his feet and quickly finds Scott Malone (bottom of the picture) with plenty of space in front of him on the left:

Malone runs forward but is hesitant and loses the ball, but Mitchell has run across from where he made the pass to go into the space Malone has left behind. Now we see what Mitchell has in his locker. Remember Bennett’s run against Sheffield United that Mitchell didn’t spot? Honeyman (top left), is about to make a run across and in behind the Coventry defence. It’s a great spot by Mitchell and now can he execute the pass?

He can and Honeyman is in a really good position with time to pick out a runner:

But it’s not a great ball in and Coventry clear.

Mitchell’s next touch is a ball over the top for Afobe, but it’s more of a percentage ball, not the kind of controlled play we’re focusing on here. Coventry outnumber Afobe who is having to battle hard to win possession.

Here is Mitchell’s next involvement. It’s from Murray Wallace’s ambitious throw. Mitchell is running on to the ball and is about to be closed down (just below the centre circle in the image). It’s a testing situation:

But Mitchell does really well, holding off a couple of challenges, making a little bit of space and then rolling the ball for Cresswell to run on to. You can see referee Robert Madley is waving play-on, indicating there was a foul on Mitchell but his close control and strength were enough for him to keep possession:

In this move Mitchell gets the ball back and then shifts it to the left to Wallace who finds Malone but Coventry shuffle across to prevent any progression. After this, Wallace indicates to Mitchell to calm things down.

It’s a difficult balance for a midfielder knowing when to speed things up and when to retain the ball with a simple pass, particularly in front of an edgy Den crowd.

Next, Mitchell gets the ball from McNamara and Malone (bottom of the picture) starts his run and tells his team-mate where he wants the pass:

But there’s either a crossing of wires or Mitchell is too ambitious with the pass on his weaker left foot. Mitchell drills the ball through the defence but it goes to goalkeeper Simon Moore. You can see from Malone’s position at the bottom of the picture he wanted it out wide:

In mitigation, Malone didn’t necessarily need to run wide. There was space for a more direct run in behind Fankaty Dabo. And actually, had Malone made this run he would not have been that far away from where Mitchell placed the ball.

Coventry go on to score their second from goalkeeper Simon Moore’s long clearance, but Mitchell can hardly be blamed for that.

Mitchell was constantly involved. After giving the ball away in a dangerous area in his own half he wins it back and drives up the pitch:

This time it’s Afobe who has pulled out wide and this should be a pretty straightforward pass. But Mitchell puts too much on it, almost as if his adrenalin affects his control of the pass, and again the ball goes through to Moore.

Moore had been allowed to be too comfortable up until this point, before he inexplicably got a rush of blood to the head to storm out to the edge of the box from Malone’s free-kick and Cooper nodded in to make it 2-1.

This is a good example of calm, neat play from Mitchell. He gets the ball from Cresswell and is under a little bit of pressure:

But, in the heat of the day and the heat of the contest, he calmly finds Wallace in space:

That kind of play often goes unnoticed, it’s not eye-catching, but it’s crucial to have midfielders who can make quick decisions and do the simple things correctly.

Mitchell’s promptings helped his side turn the game around against Coventry, though the hosts were helped by some erratic goalkeeping and a red card in the 67th minute. Honeyman had made it 2-2 by then before substitute Saville scored the winner five minutes from time.

When the going was tough – and it was as tough as it gets at 2-0 down at The Den and having lost a key man to injury – Mitchell was right in the middle of it, never shirking responsibility.

In these images and the context around them, we’ve seen the maturity of Mitchell, his ability on the ball but also where he can do more, when he needs to manage his adrenalin levels. We’ve also seen a player who won’t hide. The games against Sheffield United and most of the first half against Coventry were really challenging. But Mitchell fronted up, always made himself an option for the pass and in the latter game really tried to make things happen.

Mitchell showed how progressive he can be on the ball as the season went on. Remember that option to clip a ball over the top to Bennett against Sheffield United that he didn’t see? Compare that to his ball to pick out Danny McNamara against Preston. It’s arguably a more difficult pass than the one spurned to Bennett because he has to be so precise, whereas at Bramall Lane all he needed to do was dink the ball into where there was plenty of space.

Preston had come back from two goals down and it was 2-2 at this point in the game. Earlier in the season, perhaps Mitchell would have taken the option to passing five yards to Cresswell:

McNamara, at the top of the image, is going to sprint into the space behind Preston left wing-back Robbie Brady and that’s the pass that Mitchell goes for, executing it perfectly:

McNamara has also done so well to make that run 64 minutes into the game. His low cross goes all the way through to Zian Flemming, who is at the bottom of the image making a run into the box, who then calmly completes his hat-trick. It all started with Mitchell’s vision, ambition and then difficult execution.

Mitchell has had plenty of competition for his place in the side over the last two seasons but is still one of the first names in the team sheet. It will be fascinating to see how he progresses and if he can add more to his attacking game. Just because you are primarily a defensive midfielder doesn’t mean you can’t play a part in attack.

Mitchell is obviously very intelligent, a highly articulate speaker who thinks about his own game a lot. His work ethic is ridiculous and he is a humble and grounded young man.

All of that makes him someone who can achieve everything he wants from his career.

We will check back in on him later this season, focusing on his contributions to attacking plays.

Image: Millwall FC