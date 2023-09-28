IT was all in the in the balance in the 1979 FA Youth Cup final after the first leg against Manchester City. The Lions were heading back to Cold Blow Lane after a 0-0 draw.

“I remember coming out of the tunnel and there’s a full Den,” Phil Coleman recalls. “I don’t know what The Den was, I’ve been told 8,000, 10,000, but if you got 10,000 at the Old Den that was a pretty tasty crowd for a kids game.

“I always came out the back of the queue and I just walked up the two little steps onto the pitch. When the halfway line is almost full up you’re thinking, ‘blooming hell, this is an occasion’.

“The first leg was way at Man City. A lot of my mates went up there, I think there must have been about 500 Millwall fans that travelled to that final. Great support up there. Great support at Everton. Great support at Nottingham Forest.”

Dave Mehmet scored the first against City before Coleman added a second as the youngsters brought the trophy to Bermondsey for the first time, succeeding Crystal Palace who had won two in a row.

Millwall appeared to be building something special. They were youngsters who had a whole range of experience, from mixing youth football with reserve action against old pros, to being punted into the first team.

Coleman explains his introduction to first-team football.

“I had this crazy 14 days,” he says. “Man City away, first leg of the final. Man City at home. Won it. West Ham, my Football League debut at home, beat them 2-1. I think it was a 16,000 crowd. And then Wrexham the day after the FA Youth Cup final.

“I can’t quite remember the right order of the games but I definitely played in the Youth Cup final and played against Wrexham the next day. No problem. We drew 2-2.”

Checking on the 11v11 website, the game against West Ham was May 14 and the Wrexham game May 17. The two legs of the final were played May 16 and 21.

Coleman continues: “What people didn’t realise behind the scenes was the first team were having £2 rolls for lunch after training. Us kids were having fish and chips. They packed into us not only food but extra training, running up and down the terraces.

“But on a Thursday for training the first team versus the youth team was preparation for the first team. We used to beat them. We used to beat them up.

“I was marking John Mitchell or Barry Kitchener and they didn’t want to play us in the end. I can tell you now. Tony Hazell got the raving hump. He reported us to the manager and everything. He didn’t want to play us.

“We were cocky. Every single one of us went on to play in the first team.”

Coleman describes his first experience playing alongside Kitchener.

“I learned more in that game than I did in the rest of my 20 years,” he says.

“I’ll give you an example. West Ham were having a bit of a spell, we’re 2-1 up. They’re having a few attacks. They’ve got Pop Robson, Trevor Brooking, David Cross.

“And Kitch has gone down just outside the area. I’ve gone, ‘What’s the matter?’ His exact word were: ‘Eff off – I’m having a breather.’

“And I went,’ oh…ah, alright then’. I’d never seen that before.

“He says, ‘Kill the game, kill the game’.

“‘What do you mean?’

“He must have been down for about two minutes and it killed their momentum. Now they’re doing it for fun these days.

“Jack Blackman’s run on with an ice-cold sponge. ‘What’s the matter, Kitch?’ ‘Eff-off, I’m having a breather!’

“He was miles ahead of his time. As a kid of 18-and-a-half years old, I’m learning from the big man.

“‘I’ll take David Cross, you just mark Pop Robson. He won’t do anything, but just watch him in the box. I’ll do all the aerial, all the kicks are coming from [West Ham goalkeeper] Phil Parkes.’

“To be fair, he won every header. I had the easiest game until Pop Robson’s tried to control it on the penalty spot – I’m right behind him – it’s bobbled over his foot, he’s spun quicker than me and put it in the bottom corner.

“I got an earful: ‘I told you to get tight!’

“Robson just walked around the pitch but he’d nick one goal. It was like Kitch had read the book about what West Ham were going to do. ‘I’ll win all the headers, you just watch him in the box.’ But he still scored.”

The level of preparation before games, so coordinated now, is far removed from then.

“We all went out and did our own warm-ups. We did our own stretches. You passed the ball, your own passing, your own chipping, your own heading,” Coleman says.

“You went back together again into the changing rooms and the manager said, ‘4-4-2. Watch out, he’s quick on that wing. Watch out, he’s a big lump in the box. They’ll get crosses in, in-swingers.’

“You had your brief about five-to-three and then you went out and played.”

A mysterious figure – in the sense that not a lot is documented about how he ended up at a Second Division club in south London following a playing career in South America, Spain and England – became involved with the youth team in 1977.

Oscar Fulloné went on to become one of the most decorated coaches in African club football history. He joined Sheffield United’s coaching staff after Millwall. The Blades famously tried to sign Diego Maradona during Fulloné’s time there and he was also reported to have been involved in World Cup winners Ricardo Villa and Osvaldo Ardiles moving to Tottenham in 1978.

“Oscar bought into this typically Argentinian game,” Coleman says. “Skilful. We juggled the ball. We had the first year of juggling tennis balls, juggling table tennis balls.

“Tackling care tyres. He went down to the garage on Ilderton Road and brought back a load of Jag tyres, put the ball next to them and we were tackling car tyres.

“We trained on the old dog track. We trained over in Deptford Park. We trained wherever we could find a bit of grass. Sometimes it wasn’t even grass.

“We ran a lot, we tackled the tyres and we carried each other in piggy-back races. But we spent an awful lot of time with the ball.

“The first team went and trained at Crystal Palace and they were lapping the track. We were in a little underground five-a-side pitch juggling tennis balls.

“People like Dave Mehmet and Kevin O’Callaghan would flip these tennis balls up. I couldn’t do that – I tackled them. I headed them.

“I’ll give you a great story. Oscar wanted a wall built, a portable wall. So he got the groundsman to create this four-by-four frame. And he got the castors off the wheelie bins at The Den. These giant bins.

“And he put these castors on the bottom of this frame. He put some wood and carved players and it was like a first-ever portable wall.

“The first team come back all covered in sweat and we’d just been bending balls around the wall for two hours.

“We played Tottenham a week later. Chris Dibble puts the ball down and bends it into the top corner.

“The downside of that portable wall was when the binmen turned up on Monday morning they couldn’t get them because the casters were on our wall!

“We had that as a first-year influence, full-time training, all us kids. And then George Petchey brought in David Payne. David was more 4-4-2. ‘Just give it to Cally, he crosses, just head it in the net. Defend well, boys.’ And we just played.

“Paul Roberts has said it before, we didn’t really need a manager that year. We could have just won games on our own. We knew what we were doing.”

Petchey was a brilliant coach of young players. As Leyton Orient boss he had brought through Laurie Cunningham, who went on to play for West Brom before joining Real Madrid.

He took over at Millwall in 1978 but left in 1980, with Peter Anderson succeeding him.

“I don’t think this club realised what George Petchey was trying to do,” Coleman says. “Everywhere he went he put in place this structure to bring these kids through.

“He put me in the team for three games and dropped me out for a couple of weeks. He put me in the team for four games and dropped me out again.

“And when you knocked on his door saying, ‘What are you doing? I’ve just had a good game’, he said, ‘Trust me – here’s your four-year contract’. ‘Peter Gleasure, here’s your five-year contract.’ You trusted your managerial dad. He said, ‘You won’t last if you play every game. I’ll bring you through.’

“From ’79 when I made my debut through to ’81 I probably only played about 50 games. But it was in, out. Then Paul Roberts came in for a few and he was out.

“He was bringing us through without trying to cripple us because he knew it was difficult at 18, 19, 20. It was men’s football. It was the Championship as it is now. I trusted him.

“But it all changed when the club were relegated [to the Third Division in 1979] and decided to get rid of him and bring in in Peter Anderson. That bloke just smashed the whole process up.”

Most of that Youth Cup side had left the club by 1982, denying them the chance to grow together. Some returned later in the 1980s, including Coleman, Mehmet and O’Callaghan, the latter featuring in Millwall’s first-ever season in the top flight in 1988-89.

Coleman recalls the conversations with Anderson that eventually led to his exit.

“We played Colchester on a Saturday and beat them 3-1. He called me in the office – and I’ve had a good game, you know when you’ve had a good game – but he called me in and said, ‘We’ve had a bid for you from Colchester and we’ve taken it’.

“I went, ‘Well, I ain’t going anywhere’. He told me to go listen to what they had to say. So I drove up to Colchester and they stuck another 30 quid on my wages and offered me this, that and the other. ‘Here’s a three-grand signing-on fee.’

“And I went back to Millwall and turned it down. He [Anderson] went, ‘Well, I’ve got five centre-halves, you’ll be in the reserves for the rest of the four years’.

“I’ve played 60 games in the first team and I’ve just had a good game last week. I didn’t realise they were struggling for finances. But Peter Anderson wanted to get shot of all the kids. Whichever one of those two stories is true, it’s probably a bit of both.”

Mehmet also left in 1981. He said in 2015: “Tampa Bay had come in for me two or three times. I didn’t want to go, to be honest, because I didn’t think America would be the right thing for my career, but Millwall didn’t have any money.

“I wouldn’t say they pressured me into going but it was getting like that. They just needed the money. I only stayed out there for a year because it wasn’t for me and I knew that when I went.

“But they were throwing so much money at me and Millwall that it got to the stage where we couldn’t turn it down. It was going on for a few months.

“When I came back from America, Kitchener was caretaker manager and he wanted to re-sign me – but the club didn’t have the money. I ended up going to Charlton but Millwall has always been my club and I grew up as a supporter.”

Coleman continues: “Peter Anderson sold Kevin O’Callaghan. We sold Dave Mehmet and Tony Kinsella. They sold me for £15,000 – yet a year before it was £400,000, turned down by George Petchey from Brighton under Alan Mullery. George Petchey turned that down and his exact words to me in the office were: ‘Nobody’s going anywhere.’

“So £400,000 to the following year under a different manager I’m £15,000. The managers said yes or no. George Petchey protected the lot of us but he left and that force-field around us, bringing us through, developing us, had disappeared. And Peter Anderson was the reason I ended up signing for Colchester. I had no choice.

“You had Kitch, Tony Tagg, Paul Roberts, meself, John Sitton. I had the shirt at the time but he said he’d stick me in the reserves.

“So I phoned Colchester up. ‘Is that deal still on? Stick another 30 quid on it.’ They did and I went up there.

“I didn’t realise the three grand was split into three [instalments], but there you go!”

Mehmet had another theory on why so many of that youth team had left by their early 20s.

“Fifteen or so of those players ended up playing for the first team,” he said. “Almost everyone went professional.

“In fact, there were probably too many of us playing at the same time – we were thrown in at the deep end and that did affect a few of the players.

“The club was in the old Second Division so going away to the likes of Chesterfield on a Tuesday night was difficult for a young team – the opposition were all 6ft4ins, experienced players who wanted to give you a battering.

“We only had two or three experienced players at the time. Barry Kitchener was still there and he was colossal for all of the young kids, but there weren’t many like him around.

“That’s probably why a few members of the Youth Cup team didn’t stay for too long at Millwall.”

Despite how his first spell with the club was abruptly brought to an end, Coleman has mostly fond memories when he looks back.

“We came together and it was a special team,” he says. “And to have them all together when you’re playing in the first team as well. Good friends around you. And then to have Kitch in the side, Dave Donaldson was great – somebody that needs more credit – John Seasman was great. Brian Chambers. I played with Phil Walker, what an athlete, what a player.

“The one that really helped was John Jackson. George Petchey brought John Jackson in as a 38-year-old goalkeeper, stuck him in behind us in that season, and he was telling me what was going to happen before it happened. ‘Move to your right, Phil, it’s coming down the left.’ I went, ‘what?’ And about 30 seconds later it happens.

“You could hear him the whole game. I sat in Plymouth – the night the Herald of Free Enterprise went over in Zeebrugge – we were playing Plymouth. I sat through the evening meal from seven o’clock in Plymouth til about eleven o’clock just talking football with John Jackson. That four hours, I learned as much as Barry Kitchener gave me on the pitch. ‘I’ve got a little black book for penalty-takers. [Tommy] Tynan for Plymouth, he’ll put it to my right.’

“In those four hours and on the pitch, Barry Kitchener, John Jackson, these people, they moulded you. They gave you experience when you never had any. I’m thankful to a lot of these guys. George Petchey in particular. Terry Long was brilliant.

“I have a massive regret, but I can’t see it as a regret because I ended up leaving the club and I still had a four-year contract. But my life has been fantastic after that so I can’t grumble.”

Millwall’s path to the 1979 FA Youth Cup final: Round 2 Slough Town 3-0; R3 Norwich City 2-0; R4 Sunderland 2-1; R5 Nottingham Forest (h) 3-3; replay (a) 1-0; Semi-final 1st leg Everton (a) 0-0; 2nd leg (h) 2-0; Final 1st leg Manchester City (a) 0-0; 2nd leg (h) 2-0.

Line-up 1st leg: Gleasure; Martin, Robinson, Mehmet, Coleman, Roberts, Dibble, Gale, McKenna, Kinsella, O’Callaghan. Substitute: Horrix.

2nd leg: Unchanged.

(Read Part 1 of the story of Millwall’s FA Youth Cup winning side here.)

Images: Chris Bethell