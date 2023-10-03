MILLWALL’S home form this season hasn’t made for pretty reading. The one bright spot, a 1-0 win against Stoke City, has been overshadowed by a 0-1, a 0-3, another 0-3 and a 0-4. The latter result was against what was effectively a youth team. The second 0-3 was against a side that hadn’t won away this season and had only one victory in their first eight games in the Championship.

After that defeat against Swansea City at The Den last Saturday, Lions boss Gary Rowett came out with some interesting comments.

“We’ve been too inconsistent so far this season. We’ve been inconsistent not just in quality but also in effort,” Rowett said. “And I think that’s probably the one that’s disappointed me the most. I felt today a little like the Norwich game we weren’t competitive enough off the ball and that’s something that’s been a hallmark of our performances for a long time. So certainly don’t want that to creep in as the norm for us as we can’t afford to do that.”

From the first whistle Millwall were too far off their opponents. That can’t be put down to a lack of effort, rather a lack of emphasis.

The visitors kicked off and after pressure from Tom Bradshaw on Ben Cabango, the defender passed back to his goalkeeper, Carl Rushworth

Rushworth clears long, and the next image flags an immediate issue, one that would recur throughout the game:

What is it? Look at how deep Millwall’s defence is from a long ball from the opposition’s box. Jake Cooper is not far from the edge of his own box. Look at the space the Swans have in the Lions’ half. We’ll role on the footage and see what happens…

Liam Cullen (20) heads on to Jerry Yates (9) who finds Charlie Patino (18) and he has almost an entire flank to play the ball into. Millwall invited brittle opponents into the game.

The Lions didn’t intercept a Swansea passing move until the 33rd pass. (That’s in separate moves when Swansea had full control of the ball and attempted to build. We’re not talking about broken passages of play.)

Below, after another period of Swans possession, Duncan Watmore has closed down the opposition forcing them to go back to Rushworth. The Swansea goalkeeper plays a pass short and Watmore appears to be asking why his team-mates haven’t pushed up as a unit:

It’s only the fourth minute and Swansea are already into a passing rhythm, which allows their confidence to grow.

Rowett acknowledged this after the game when he said: “I thought we started too passively, I thought we allowed Swansea to move the ball.”

Look at the body shape of every Millwall player in the image below and what do you notice?

They are all either running laterally or towards their own goal; there is no pressure on the ball.

Swansea had a clear structure in midfield and a way of playing the ball out. Here, Patino drops short for the ball and when he doesn’t immediately get it he peels into space where he then shrugs off Zian Flemming:

Contrast that mindset to Millwall’s in these opening stages. Allan Campbell, circled, has won the ball in midfield and he is showing where he now wants Ryan Leonard, who is in possession, to play the pass. It’s a progressive and relatively straightforward option. Instead, Leonard plays the ball back to Bartosz Bialkowski who clears long. It’s safety-first, but it gives the initiative to the visitors who haven’t had to work that hard to pressure the hosts into going backwards:

Swansea took the lead in the 23rd minute through former Lions transfer target Jamal Lowe’s penalty. The build-up to the spot-kick was damning from the home side’s point of view. Swansea had possession for a full two minutes, making 41 passes, the 41st of which was played into the feet of Yates who was fouled by Cooper.

The 40th was played inside to Jamie Paterson. Campbell, circled, is going to press Bashir Humphreys on Swansea’s left and points inside for someone to pick up Paterson:

But no one does, the centre of the pitch is opened up and Paterson fires a pass into the feet of Yates. The Millwall player cirlced below is Brooke Norton-Cuffy who is marking space. This situation could have been avoided by Norton-Cuffy pressing high on the right flank allowing Campbell to protect the middle of the pitch. At this moment Norton-Cuffy is superfluous in a back five. Leonard is inside him covering the space and an opponent. It is another example of passive defending. That’s not to blame Norton-Cuffy individually. If an opponent – one which was 21st in the table before the game – is able to make 41 consecutive passes it is a failure of collective organisation. Based on repetition on the training ground, it should be second-nature to players to know where to be depending on the positioning of the opponent.

There was a bizarre decision at the start of the second half, with Cooper, circled, going up front from the kick-off:

Cooper gets a flick-on to Leonard’s long ball forward but Swansea are wise to it and crowd back to clear. Cooper ambles around up there for another 20 seconds or so then goes back into defence, now a back four after Joe Bryan hd come on for Ryan Longman and Romain Esse for Norton-Cuffy, the two wing-backs obviously paying the price for perceived passivity.

What does the decision to put Cooper up front say? It’s open to interpretation but it’s fair to say it’s not exactly a positive message or one that says that the home side have belief in whatever the plan in possession was.

The game was effectively ended as a contest in the 57th minute. This time it is a sequence of nine and then 10 passes by the visitors, with little pressure on the player in possession.

This is moments before Matt Grimes’ strike. Three Swansea players behind a line of four Lions players are in positions to receive the ball and are demanding it:

Millwall haven’t rectified an issue that was apparent from the start of the game, as we showed above, with big gaps for Swansea to play into. Harry Darling, on the ball, opts not to play it into the feet of any of the three players. Instead he passes it short to Grimes (above, to the right of Darling) who gives the move impetus, plays a combination with Paterson and Cullen and then receives the ball here:

It doesn’t appear to be a very dangerous position. Cooper is covering a run, Murray Wallace (far left) also has his man covered. Bryan, circled, has Grimes covered, hasn’t he…?

Rather than quickly closing down Grimes, Bryan doesn’t do anything. It should be a basic concept that the player closest to the opponent closes him down, then it’s the responsibility of those behind him to cover space or the other opponents. Campbell, just below Bryan, could also have closed down Grimes with Casper De Norre (24) in a good position to cover a potential pass inside.

Swansea played like a collective with interconnected parts each reacting off each other, moving accordingly, creating options in possession, a well-oiled machine with each bit contributing to the overall motion.

They were helped, however, by a Millwall team with loose parts shaking around in a box waiting to be put together.

There are two difficult games before the international break. The Lions need to have a much clearer idea about what they are doing on and off the ball if they are to go into it with positive results.

Image: Millwall FC