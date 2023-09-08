By John Kelly

THE stand-out player on the pitch was an elegant centre-back who seemed to have all the time in the world on the ball. The defender would move away from opposing players trying to press him seemingly without effort. A first touch to nudge the ball into space beyond the forward, appearing to have all the time in the world. He didn’t even have to touch the ball sometimes. He would instead let it run past him, head raised, eyes scanning the options in front of him, not worried about the opposing player closing in who in any case has been wrong-footed after anticipating a touch. A first-time pass to send a team-mate racing into attacking areas.

It seemed certain watching 16-year-old centre-back Hayden Muller playing against Fisher’s first team for a young Millwall side on a July evening in 2018 at St Paul’s that he would have a long career with the Lions. Or at least generate millions in transfer payments and add-ons, like Darko Gyabi and Samuel Edozie.

Muller signed his first professional contract in June 2020 before making his senior competitive debut the following month as a 61st-minute substitute for James Brown in a 4-1 Championship win at home to Huddersfield Town. After such a composed display, 2020-21 looked set to be Muller’s breakthrough season.

Muller made another substitute appearance in the EFL Cup against Burnley, showing his versatility by replacing Mahlon Romeo at right-back in the 69th minute of the 2-0 defeat.

His manager was impressed. “Hayden Muller comes on and he’s very good on the ball, he’s very composed,” Gary Rowett said. He’s a centre-half as well but maybe hasn’t quite got the physicality yet to play in those positions.

“He’ll be a really good player.”

Yet that breakthrough never came. There were only two more appearances, totalling 19 minutes, against Watford and Bristol City when Millwall had little to play for.

A loan move to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership followed as the Lions hoped that spell would do what it did for Danny McNamara when he was recalled from the Saints in January 2021 to be a first-team regular. Muller, though, made only eight appearances for Callum Davidson’s side, seven starts, before being recalled due to the lack of opportunities.

Muller didn’t play for Millwall again before joining League of Ireland side Dundalk, perhaps a surprising destination.

Muller didn’t necessarily do anything wrong. He’s a good professional, he wouldn’t have been at Millwall for that long if he wasn’t.

One of the most common things you hear demanded by football fans is “play the youngsters”. It’s perhaps more of a demand from Millwall supporters, who really want to see how they perceive themselves represented on the pitch. Think Ben Thompson and Billy Mitchell.

But this misses an important point, which is that a young player has to give the manager no choice but to play them. A manager is not going to shoot himself in the foot by for some reason holding a player back who is good enough. Managers are self-preservationists. Why would they deliberately sabotage themselves?

It has sometimes been levelled at Rowett that he has ignored young players. But the case of Mitchell puts the lie to that. All but two of 21-year-old Mitchell’s 98 Millwall appearances have come under Rowett. Through his immense work-rate, boundless energy, leadership and his underrated ability on the ball, Mitchell made himself unignorable. Mitchell has worked his way past a bunch of players who were in front of him to become the first midfielder on the list.

McNamara had a different experience, a picture-perfect loan route from Welling United to Dover Athletic, Havant & Waterlooville, Newport County and then St Johnstone.

Rowett gave a 15-year-old Zak Lovelace his competitive debut and now 18-year-old Romain Esse follows in Lovelace’s path (needless to say we hope that won’t mean to a big club for minimal compensation).

Think back to the summer of 2015 (which we consider this current era to be from) and the long list of young players who have been released by the club. Which of those decisions turned out to be wrong? There’s only one real obvious one: Ebere Eze, who was let go in the summer of 2016 and joined QPR before Crystal Palace paid £20million for him.

Talented forward Mikael Ndjoli, released in the same batch as Eze, seemed like he would be another to cast doubt on Millwall’s decision when AFC Bournemouth signed him, but he ended up at Hartlepool United and was told he wasn’t in their plans after their relegation to the National League last season.

The following summer maybe the release of Kyron Farrell surprised some. He was last with Braintree Town.

Left-back Noah Chesmain made his first-team debut as a 17-year-old in a 1-0 win against Bury in November 2015. But that was his only appearance and he was released in 2018. According to Wikipedia, Chesmain, 25, hasn’t had a club since leaving Maidstone United in 2021.

In Rowett’s first summer, when Muller signed that deal, Harvey Bradbury (now with Dartford) and Jesse Debrah (who left Halifax Town in the summer) were the two youngsters let go.

Besart Topalloj was highly regarded at Millwall but made a permanent move to Bromley last January after initially joining on loan. Only time will tell whether Topalloj will get back into the Football League and become a success.

And that’s the point. Sometimes everything seems to be in place for a youngster to succeed and have a long professional career. Whether that’s Muller standing head and shoulders above everyone else on the pitch as a 16-year-old, Chesmain impressing in a debut at such a young age, or George Alexander, who made his debut as an 18-year-old 11 minutes before Mitchell against Wigan in May 2019.

The conditions at clubs such as Millwall are also designed to give players the best chance to succeed: from nutrition, to sports science, recovery, and the quality of coaching.

Esse and Aidomo Emakhu, 19, are two players who have already made big impacts this season, combing for the former to score the only goal of the game at Middlesbrough on the opening day. Everything is there for them to flourish.

As Mitchell has shown, ultimately it’s down to the player. Muller, and those other youngsters, just couldn’t take that next step in their Millwall careers. It wasn’t down to a lack of opportunity, the manager unfairly ignoring the player. Sometimes things just don’t work out.

Image: Millwall FC