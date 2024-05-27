IT was arguably the biggest signing in Millwall’s history, given the name and the level of excitement and intrigue it generated.

Tim Cahill may have been 38 years old, but he was still one of the most well-known names in world football. And he had spent the previous few years playing for some of the biggest names on three different continents: New York Red Bulls, Chineses side Shanghai Shenhua and Melbourne City. Cahill was just a few months out from playing in