By John Kelly

THIS is our third-best team in our countdown of best Millwall ‘era’ sides. It’s a team that went agonisingly close to earning promotion to the top flight for what would have been the first time in the club’s history. These era teams have to have be connected by at least one player, and in this case it is the legendary Harry Cripps.

1964-72

3.

4-2-3-1: Stepney; Gilchrist, Kitchener, Wilson, Cripps; Jones, Dunphy; Posse, Weller, Neil; Julians.

Manager: Billy Gray

Some of these selections don’t require a lot of explanation. Goalkeeper Alex Stepney went on to win the European Cup with Manchester United in 1968 and is probably most famous for his late save to deny Eusebio to ensure that final to extra-time at Wembley and ultimately a 4-1 victory for the English club.

Surrey-born Stepney arrived at Millwall via Tooting & Mitcham United and over three seasons he missed only one game before he left for United in 1966. In his final two seasons at Millwall, Stepney didn’t experience losing a home league game at The Den.

Cripps is third on the Lions’ all-time appearance list having played 443 times from 1961 to 1974, but that barely tells a fraction of his story and legacy.

On May 2, 1972, Cripps was 90 minutes away from potentially becoming the only Millwall player to play in each of the four top divisions in English football, a record which would still be standing today.

These were the days when some teams had completed their full campaigns but others still had a game left. (Think of Arsenal’s injury-time winner to clinch the First Division title against Liverpool in 1989.)

Three days before Birmingham City’s game at Leyton Orient, the Lions had won 2-0 against Preston at The Den with goals from Derek Possee and Barry Bridges. Rumours swept around the ground that Blues had lost to Sheffield Wednesday, which would have resulted in promotion for Millwall. They were unfounded as Birmingham had won 2-1, but the Lions were still in the second automatic promotion spot in the days before play-offs.

Some Lions players and fans went to Orient on May 2 hoping for the biggest favour in the club’s history from their London rivals. But Birmingham had been on an outstanding run of 17 league games unbeaten and just about got over the line, Bob Latchford getting the only goal as Millwall’s dream died.

Millwall would have strengthened their squad in the transfer market in preparation for the top flight but Cripps would surely have played top-flight football. Instead, Latchford’s goal denied him that honour.

What more can you say about a footballer who had a stand named after him? No words could improve on that legacy or say what a player means to a club. Barry Kitchener and Cripps are first and third in in Millwall’s all-time appearance list. At a time when football was often so brutal, with vicious tackles ignored by referees which encouraged more lines to be crossed, Kitchener’s longevity is ridiculous. He made 602 appearances for the Lions from 1966 to 1982. He started 244 consecutive games, again, a ridiculous number in any era but especially that one. (Ahead of: Alan Dorney (176) Bryan King (168), Bart Bialkowski (147) and Stepney (137) – and the latter three are goalkeepers).

Google Kitchener’s name and notice how menacing he looks in those close-up profile photos. Even when he’s smiling. Yeah, you’re welcome into my space, but don’t complain if you regret it.

The defence is completed by two Scots, Johnny Gilchrist and Tom Wilson. Both players had left by the time Millwall went so close to promotion to the top flight in 1972, but they were part of the Lions’ rise up the divisions. They made 29 and 40 league appearances, respectively, as Millwall finished second behind Brighton in the Fourth Division.

The following campaign, Gilchrist played all 46 league games and Wilson 44 – the latter also scoring six goals – as part of the best defence in the division. In fact, only Liverpool, Leeds and Huddersfield in the top four divisions conceded fewer than the Lions’ 43 that season.

“The goals against was fantastic, we hardly let any goals in in those times,” Wilson said on Dockers’ Day in 2017. “That run wasn’t highlighted then as it is now. We get more publicity now than we did then. We never thought about it, we just went out and played. You played in this game, and Billy Gray kept us going. He believed in us and we believed in Billy.”

Into midfield, and you arguably couldn’t have had a better football education in the early to mid-1960s than at Manchester United. Eamon Dunphy left Dublin as a teenager to join Matt Busby’s club where he got to train alongside players such as future World Cup winners Bobby Charlton and Nobby Stiles.

Dunphy didn’t make a first-team appearance for United before he spent a season at York City and then moved to Millwall.

Dunphy is often self-deprecating about his career – usually as he sat beside Liam Brady and John Giles as part of RTE’s punditry panel – but he was a skilful midfielder and you don’t play more than 200 times for Millwall if you’re not mentally resilient. Dunphy was also a fiercely intelligent player and that intelligence has reached a wider audience in his subsequent career as a writer and on TV and radio.

Ireland international Dunphy scored three goals in 31 appearances in that near-miss 1971-72 season. He left for Charlton the following year.

We want balance in all of these ‘era’ teams. In this era, there are so many forward options. We could have easily gone for Gordon Bolland (for the haircut alone) but a lot of his feats – including scoring nine goals in seven consecutive games – were outside this era.

There’s also Hugh Curran who was top-scorer in 1964-65 as the Lions won promotion from the Fourth Division, but that was his only season with the club.

And then how could we leave out Derek Possee, or Len Julians?

So, alongside Dunphy, we have Ken Jones. He was versatile and played a lot of his football with the Lions as a centre-back, and later in his career he even played up front for Colchester United.

Jones became a regular in the second half of the 1964-65 season and then played 43 times in the league the following campaign to help the side to promotion to Division Two.

In attack, Possee plays out wide. He is Millwall’s all-time fourth top-scorer with 87 goals, behind Steve Morison (92), Teddy Sheringham (111) and Neil Harris (138).

Possee top-scored in 1971-72, with 15 goals in 39 league games, that one against Preston taking him one clear of Bolland on the last day. Possee left Millwall in 1973 and had spells with Crystal Palace, Leyton Orient and Vancouver Whitecaps.

Billy Neil is on the left wing. He was a regular as the Lions climbed through the divisions and possessed a goal threat, scoring 19 times in three seasons from 1965 to 1968. Neil’s career was ended by a knee injury at the age of just 27 in 1972.

How could he not be in this team? Neil’s association with the club is over 50 years. He is in Millwall’s Hall of Fame and the sponsors’ lounge is named for him. Not only that, but in 2013 he was named Tokio Marine Unsung Hero at The Football League Awards.

On the EFL website he said: “This is just brilliant. I will be going home happy and can’t wait to phone all my family and friends to tell them.

“The only thing I haven’t done at Millwall is be the manager – I am too old for that now.

“I haven’t won an awful lot during my career but this makes all the years at the club worthwhile.”

Julians had to be there, after he scored 15 and then 22 goals in the successive promotion seasons.

Another attacker, Keith Weller, is one of five players in this side who finished in the top eight when Millwall asked fans to vote for the Lion that would represent the club in the PFA Centenary Hall of Fame. Kitchener came out on top, followed by Cripps in second, then Weller (fifth), Stepney (seventh) and Dunphy (eighth).

The manager is Gray, who just gets the nod over Benny Fenton. Gray took over in November 1963 and after relegation to the Fourth Division he oversaw those successive promotions. He left in May 1966 meaning he had not experienced a league defeat at The Den in two years.

Image: Millwall FC