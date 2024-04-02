IF you wanted to remind the Millwall players what they were about to face, or just spook them for kicks, you could have shown them where some of the Chelsea side the Lions played four years ago are now. In the 2020 FA Youth Cup quarter-final, Larry McAvoy and Chris Perry’s team pushed the Blues all the way before losing 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

That Chelsea line-up contained: Levi Colwill, now a first-team regular under Mauricio Pochettino; Valentino Livramen